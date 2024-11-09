×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 28-November 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1 for 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: October 28-November 3

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 57,522 366,484
2 NSw Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 14,646 85,013
3 PS5 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Activision October 25 8,620 35,567
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,782 6,044,039
5 PS5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 Konami October 17 5,729 84,989
6 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 5,492 294,371
7 PS5 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 5,097 37,254
8 NSw Farmagia Marvelous November 1 4,296 4,296
9 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,253 7,9433,533
10 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,242 3,666,338
11 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,703 5,608,947
12 PS5 Dragon Age: The Veilguard EA Games November 1 3,560 3,560
13 NSw Clock Tower: Rewind SuperDeluxe Games October 31 3,554 3,554
14 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 3,349 311,784
15 PS5 Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 2,967 85,139
16 NSw Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Koei Tecmo Games October 24 2,928 15,339
17 PS5 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 2,894 103,556
18 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,888 1,453,081
19 PS4 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 2,856 15,223
20 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,725 5,432,120

Source: Famitsu

