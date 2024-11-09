News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 28-November 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1 for 3rd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|57,522
|366,484
|2
|NSw
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|14,646
|85,013
|3
|PS5
|Call of Duty Black Ops 6
|Activision
|October 25
|8,620
|35,567
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,782
|6,044,039
|5
|PS5
|Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
|Konami
|October 17
|5,729
|84,989
|6
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|5,492
|294,371
|7
|PS5
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|5,097
|37,254
|8
|NSw
|Farmagia
|Marvelous
|November 1
|4,296
|4,296
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,253
|7,9433,533
|10
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,242
|3,666,338
|11
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,703
|5,608,947
|12
|PS5
|Dragon Age: The Veilguard
|EA Games
|November 1
|3,560
|3,560
|13
|NSw
|Clock Tower: Rewind
|SuperDeluxe Games
|October 31
|3,554
|3,554
|14
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|3,349
|311,784
|15
|PS5
|Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|2,967
|85,139
|16
|NSw
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|October 24
|2,928
|15,339
|17
|PS5
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|2,894
|103,556
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,888
|1,453,081
|19
|PS4
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|2,856
|15,223
|20
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,725
|5,432,120
