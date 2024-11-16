News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 4-10
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|Nintendo
|November 7
|63,441
|63,441
|2
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|43,347
|409,831
|3
|NSw
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|6,729
|91,742
|4
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,245
|6,050,284
|5
|NSw
|Battle Spirits Crossover
|Furyu
|November 7
|5,355
|5,355
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,230
|3,671,568
|7
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,015
|7,948,548
|8
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|4,907
|299,278
|9
|PS5
|Slitterhead
|Bokeh Game Studio
|November 8
|4,697
|4,697
|10
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,472
|1,457,553
|11
|PS5
|Call of Duty Black Ops 6
|Activision
|October 25
|4,337
|39,904
|12
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,031
|5,612,978
|13
|PS5
|Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
|Konami
|October 17
|3,962
|88,951
|14
|PS5
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|3,579
|40,833
|15
|PS5
|Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
|CAPCOM
|November 8
|3,129
|3,129
|16
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|2,888
|314,672
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,861
|5,434,981
|18
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,657
|1,046,956
|19
|NSw
|River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next
|Arc System Works
|November 7
|2,464
|2,464
|20
|PS4
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|2,097
|17,320
Source: Famitsu