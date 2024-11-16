×
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 4-10

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: November 4-10

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Mario & Luigi: Brothership Nintendo November 7 63,441 63,441
2 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 43,347 409,831
3 NSw Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 6,729 91,742
4 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,245 6,050,284
5 NSw Battle Spirits Crossover Furyu November 7 5,355 5,355
6 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,230 3,671,568
7 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,015 7,948,548
8 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 4,907 299,278
9 PS5 Slitterhead Bokeh Game Studio November 8 4,697 4,697
10 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,472 1,457,553
11 PS5 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Activision October 25 4,337 39,904
12 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,031 5,612,978
13 PS5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 Konami October 17 3,962 88,951
14 PS5 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 3,579 40,833
15 PS5 Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster CAPCOM November 8 3,129 3,129
16 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 2,888 314,672
17 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,861 5,434,981
18 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,657 1,046,956
19 NSw River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next Arc System Works November 7 2,464 2,464
20 PS4 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 2,097 17,320

Source: Famitsu

