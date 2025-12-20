World Trigger Anime's 'Reboot Project' Unveils Teaser Video

Reboot Project announced on December 3

The Jump Festa '26 event on Saturday revealed the teaser video for the "Reboot Project" of the anime of Daisuke Ashihara 's World Trigger manga.

Toei Animation will continue to produce the anime, and the anime's staff stated it will be a "powered up World Trigger 1st Season." Border Enlistment Arc, Large-Scale Invasion Arc, and B-Rank Wars Arc.will continue to produce the anime, and the anime's staff stated it will be a "powered up1st Season."

The anime's Reboot Project will re-adapt the original manga from the first chapter and will include the

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a sequel season in October 2015. Crunchyroll began streaming the English dub of the anime in February 2020.

The second season of the anime premiered in January 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The third season of the anime premiered in October 2021 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The second and third seasons also have an English dub.

Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga has taken multiple hiatuses since. The manga's 29th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The series' first stage play adaptation ran in November to December 2021. The second stage play ran in August 2022, and the third stage play ran in August 2023. The fourth stage play adapted the "Galopoula Invasion" arc, and ran in October and November 2024 in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka. The fifth stage play adapted the "B-Rank Wars Final Match" arc, and ran from April to May this year.