Naruto Franchise Gets 'Konoha Land' Theme Park in France in 2026

Park reveals 2 rides: 'Kyubi Unchained,' 'Rasengan Chakra Rotation'

The official website and X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Naruto franchise announced on Saturday that a new theme park named “Naruto - Konoha Land” will open in France at the Parc Spirou Provence theme park in 2026. Studio Pierrot made a special illustration for the park.

Image via Naruto’s official website ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

The website shared images of two rides: Kyubi Unchained and Rasengan Chakra Rotation.

Kyubi Unchained is over one kilometer (about 0.62 miles) long with a max speed of 75 km/h, and features a 30-meter drop.

Image via Naruto’s official website ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

Rasengan Chakra Rotation consists of four revolving arms that support gondolas that seat a total of 32 passengers.

Image via Naruto’s official website ©岸本斉史 スコット／集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

The park will also feature a "Konoha Gate," "Chunin Exam Grounds," 10 life-sized character statues, an Ichiraku Ramen and dango shop, a Hokage monument, a Hokage office, and "Team Kakashi's nostalgic training area."

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.