Crunchyroll Adds World Trigger Anime's English Dub

48 English-dubbed episodes begin streaming on Tuesday

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the English dub of the World Trigger anime on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. EST in the United States and Canada. The release will include all 48 episodes with an English dub .

The first World Trigger television anime season from Toei Animation premiered in October 2014, followed by a second season in October 2015. The series ended in April 2016 with 73 episodes in total.

Toei Animation premiered the first three English-dubbed episodes at Anime Expo in July 2015. Toei Animation itself commissioned the English dub of the first six to seven episodes.

Crunchyroll streamed the English sub of the anime as it aired in Japan. Hulu also streamed the series.

Toei Animation describes the anime's story:

World Trigger begins when a mysterious gate to another world is opened in Mikado City, letting invaders from another dimension called "Neighbors" overrun the area. A new defense league called "Border" is created in order to protect the City from these apparitions. The fighters are equipped with an amazing weapon called "Trigger" allowing them to put on an armor and use special powers. The story takes place four years after those events, when a young student, Yuma Kuga, arrives at Mikado City. He witnesses, along with another student Osamu Mikuno, a portal opening. To fight the creature, Osamu finds himself forced to reveal his affiliation to the Border and pulls his Trigger out. When Osamu is injured, Yuma joins the fight and saves him. Yuma turns out to be very powerful! Who is really Yuma? Why did he come to Mikado City?

The anime is getting a new season that will air on TV Asahi .

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The 21st compiled book volume shipped on December 4 in Japan. Viz Media publishes the manga series simultaneously in its digital anthology version of Weekly Shonen Jump .

Ashihara took a one-week break in September 2014 to treat the nerve roots affected by cervical spondylosis (wear and tear on neck area of spinal column), and has since taken several one-week breaks due to sudden illness. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga then took a one-month break in June 2019 so that Ashihara could recover from intestinal obstruction complications that arose from his recent cholecystectomy (gall bladder removal surgery). The manga took another one-month break in November due to Ashihara's poor physical health.

Source: Crunchyroll