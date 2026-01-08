Deadpool: Samurai Manga Resumes on January 15

Series entered hiatus in October 2024

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform announced on Wednesday writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga will resume serialization on January 15. The second season of the series will be free to read to celebrate the return.

Image via Shonen Jump+'s X/Twitter account © 2026 Marvel

The series entered a hiatus in October 2024.

The second "season" of Deapool: Samurai was initially announced as a romantic comedy manga titled Secret Steward . However, when the manga's first chapter debuted on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in August 2024, it featured a surprise twist that changes the course of the entire manga and revealed its true nature as the second season of Deadpool: Samurai . Shueisha shipped the third volume in December 2024.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022.