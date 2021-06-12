Deadpool: Samurai Manga Enters Climax

Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaru Uesugi launched manga last December

The 14th chapter of writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi's Deadpool: Samurai manga revealed on Thursday that the manga is entering its climax, and will continue on for "only a little bit longer."

The Deadpool: Samurai manga launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website on December 10 last year as a short serialization. Shueisha shipped the first compiled book volume in Japan on March 4, with the second volume slated for July 2.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

Viz Media will release the manga as part of its collaboration with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters.

Source: Shonen Jump+