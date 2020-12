Deadpool: Samurai Manga Launches on Shonen Jump+ on December 10

Sanshirō Kasama, Hikaru Uesugi previously published 1-shot last year about Marvel hero

Shueisha and Marvel Comics revealed at the Tokyo Comic Con 2020 online event on Saturday that Sanshirō Kasama and Hikaru Uesugi ( Tsugihagi Quest ) will launch a Deadpool: Samurai manga on the Shonen Jump+ app and website on December 10.

The duo previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.