Manga Plus to Release All Shonen Jump+ 1-Shots Simultaneously in English

1st 1-shot in new initiative from MUGISUKE available now

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Sunday that starting in September it will release all one-shots from the Shonen Jump+ service in English simultaneously. The one-shots will be available to read for free for the first 90 days, and will be available afterward on the MANGA Plus MAX Deluxe subscriber plan.

The first simultaneous release under this new initiative is MUGISUKE's "The Deep Sea of Words," available now on MANGA Plus .

MANGA Plus noted that there may be some exceptions for one-shots depending on the author's wishes or the judgement of the editorial department.

One-shots are self-contained one-chapter stories, and are often used to showcase new and upcoming talent. Some one-shots eventually get turned into full series. Shonen Jump+ has released more than 200 one-shots each year in recent years, such as Tatsuki Fujimoto 's award-winning Look Back manga, which was recently adapted into an anime film.

Shueisha stated there is not a set schedule for new one-shots, but added readers can expect new one-shots weekly.

The Shonen Jump+ app launched in September 2014 as a digital publication offering manga for free. Shueisha launched the MANGA Plus service worldwide in January 2019.

The service publishes new chapters of currently serialized manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine, and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time they are released in Japan, in English and in other languages. While MANGA Plus is free to download and use, users can also purchase compiled book volumes for specific manga. The first chapter and the latest chapter of currently serialized manga are also free. A portion of the revenue from advertisements on the website go directly to the manga authors.

Shueisha began publishing all new serialized manga (as opposed to one-shots) from Shonen Jump+ simultaneously in English on MANGA Plus from 2023 onward.

Source: Press release