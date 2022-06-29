Jump+ Aims to Release All New Manga Series Simultaneously in English After 2023

The Jump no Mirai 2022 online talk event announced on Wednesday that all new manga series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website will launch simultaneously in English on the company's MANGA Plus app from 2023 onward. The aim is to build a foundation of creating hit manga on a global scale.

Shueisha editor Yūta Momiyama , who manages Weekly Shonen Jump 's Shonen Jump+ and MANGA Plus online services, stated that the overseas manga market has expanded in recent years, so popularity of manga in countries outside Japan is becoming more important. Thus, he wants to not just export manga outside Japan, but also expand Jump's structure of creating hit manga overseas.

The Shonen Jump+ app launched in September 2014 as a digital publication offering manga for free. Shonen Jump+ serializes multiple manga, such as SPY×FAMILY , Kaiju No. 8 , Ghost Reaper Girl , and Summer Time Rendering . Ayakashi Triangle recently moved to Jump+ In addition, Jump+ will begin seralizing the second part of the Chainsaw Man manga on July 13.

The Shonen Jump+ editorial department manages overseas distribution through MANGA Plus in-house. Shueisha directly manages MANGA Plus because Momiyama wants it to be a core part of Weekly Shonen Jump 's editorial approach. Momiyama also predicted that the overseas manga market would become even more important in the future. MANGA Plus has 5 million monthly active users.

Shueisha launched the MANGA Plus service worldwide in January 2019. The service is Shueisha 's first foray into direct service globally.

The service launched with 50 titles, including 13 completed series. The service publishes new chapters of currently serialized manga from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Jump Square magazine, and the Shonen Jump+ service at the same time they are released in Japan. While MANGA Plus is free to download and use, users can also purchase compiled book volumes for specific manga. The first chapter and the latest chapter of currently serialized manga are also free. A portion of the revenue from advertisements on the website go directly to the manga authors.