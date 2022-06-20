Chainsaw Man Manga's 2nd Part Launches on Shonen Jump+ on July 13

The official Twitter account for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service announced on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga will start its second part on July 13. Shonen Jump+ 's assistant editor-in-chief Yūta Momiyama stated on Twitter that the manga will continue to serialize on MANGA Plus and will be available in English, Spanish, Thai, French, and Portuguese.

The official Twitter account for the manga also revealed on Monday that Fujimoto will publish a short one-shot with artist Oto Tōda ( To Strip the Flesh ) titled "Futsū ni Kiitekure" (Listen to Me Normally) on Shonen Jump+ on July 4. Fujimoto is credited with the original work.

Fujimoto's 200-page one-shot manga Goodbye, Eri will also release in book form on July 4.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga is moving to Shonen Jump+ with the second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc).

The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards in 2019, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga won in the Best Shōnen Manga category at the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2021. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers. The manga won the Best Manga award at The Harvey Awards last October, and is nominated for an Eisner Award this year.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally, and is also publishing the manga in print. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally.

The manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). Ryū Nakayama is directing the anime.