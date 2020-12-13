Chainsaw Man Manga Ends '1st Part,' '2nd Part' to Serialize on Shonen Jump+

Final volume of manga's "Public Safety" arc ships in Japan on March 4

The second 2021 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, with the chapter in that issue. The issue added that the manga's "second part" will serialize on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Weekly Shonen Jump had stated last week that the manga would end in the second issue. The manga's 10th volume will ship on January 4, and the 11th and "final" volume will ship on March 4 (the magazine did not confirm this but ostensibly the "second part" of the manga would have compiled volumes starting again from volume 1).

The magazine also announced that the manga is getting a television anime adaptation at studio MAPPA ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Dorohedoro , Attack on Titan The Final Season ). The franchise will have a stage presentation at the Jump Festa '21 event on December 19-20.

The manga had entered its "final stage" in November. The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018, and Shueisha published the ninth volume on November 4. The manga was nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho awards last year, and ranked at #4 on the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020 (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook's top manga for male readers. The manga is nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards, which will be held on January 19. Additionally, the manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2021 list for male readers.

Viz Media is publishing the manga simultaneously digitally. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service is also publishing the manga in English digitally. Viz Media published the first manga volume in print on October 6, and it describes the story:

Denji's a poor young man who'll do anything for money, even hunting down devils with his pet devil-dog Pochita. He's a simple man with simple dreams, drowning under a mountain of debt. But his sad life gets turned upside down one day when he's betrayed by someone he trusts. Now with the power of a devil inside him, Denji's become a whole new man—Chainsaw Man!

Fujimoto launched Fire Punch on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in April 2016, and ended it in January 2018. Viz Media published the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho Awards in 2017, and the 2017 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook listed the manga at #3 on its list of manga for male readers.