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Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club Film's Full Trailer Posted
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime film began streaming a trailer for the film on Thursday. The trailer shows Maika Kinjo and Aoi Reisawa tasked with documenting and filming the "Bloom Garden Party" event.
The film will open in Japan on May 8.
The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.
The cast includes:
- Nozomi Nirei as Kaho Hinoshita
- Kokona Nonaka as Sayaka Murano
- Niina Hanamiya as Kozue Otomune
- Kotoko Sasaki as Tsuzuri Yūgiri
- Kanna Kan as Rurino Ōsawa
- Kona Tsukine as Megumi Fujishima
- Hina Sakurai as Ginko Momose
- Fūka Hayama as Kosuzu Kachimachi
- Rin Kurusu as Hime Anyōji
- Miu Miyake as Ceras Yanagida Lilienfeld
- Amane Shindō as Izumi Katsuragi
Gō Kurosaki (Shikizakura) is directing the project at Sublimation. Fumiaki Maruto (Engage Kiss, SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes) is writing the script. Haruko Iizuka (Ensemble Stars!, Tamayura) is designing the characters, Kaito Hamakawa is directing the CG, Keiichi Nozaki (Ongaku Shōjo, L/R: Licensed by Royalty) is directing the sound, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa (Apocalypse Hotel, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) is composing the music with Lantis handling music production.
Other staff members include:
- Design Works: Yū Kisaragi
- Art Director: Yasuhiro Okumura
- Stage Concept Art: Marina Manode
- Color Key Artist: Emi Chiba
- Compositing Director of Photography: Hiroshi Tanaka
- Editing: Manabu Kamino
The game will end service on June 30.The group's first album Dream Believers debuted on March 29, 2023.
The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.
The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!!, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club, Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.
Sources: Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party anime film's website, Comic Natalie via Ota-Suke