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MediaOCD Adds Urusei Yatsura Movies, Fatal Frame Live-Action, Black Rock Shooter Anime, More Titles to Discotek Deep Dives Project
posted on by Anita Tai
Also: Medabots: The Complete First Series, Ghost Stories, Reborn!, more
MediaOCD announced on Friday the new round of titles that it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative.
The titles the company has added for pre-order in April include:
- Fatal Frame (live-action)
- Little Nemo - Adventures in Slumberland
- Robot Carnival (4K UHD version)
- Robot Carnival (standard BD)
- Urusei Yatsura: Only You
- Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever
- Urusei Yatsura: Remember My Love
- Urusei Yatsura: The Final Chapter
- Urusei Yatsura: Always My Darling
- Urusei Yatsura OAV Series Collection
- Medabots: The Complete First Series (Japanese, SD-BD)
- Medabots Spirit - The Complete Second Series (Japanese, SD-BD)
- Medabots: The Complete Season 1 (English, SD-BD)
- Medabots: The Complete Season 2 (English, SD-BD)
- Medabots: The Complete Season 3 (English, SD-BD)
- Overman King Gainer
- Black Rock Shooter
- Kamen Rider BLACK
- Hand Maid May
- Ghost Stories
- Devilman Lady
- Space Adventure Cobra - The Movie (standard version)
- Golgo 13 (live-action)
- Sorcerer Hunters (SD-BD)
- Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (SD-BD)
- Great Mazinger (SD-BD)
- Reborn! Volume 1 (SD-BD)
MediaOCD added that quantities for Medabots: The Complete Season 2 are limited.
MediaOCD announced in January that it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."
Source: Press release