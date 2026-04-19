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MediaOCD Adds Urusei Yatsura Movies, Fatal Frame Live-Action, Black Rock Shooter Anime, More Titles to Discotek Deep Dives Project

posted on by Anita Tai
Also: Medabots: The Complete First Series, Ghost Stories, Reborn!, more
Blu-Ray Disc box art for Urusei Yatsura Movie 1: Only You
Image via Media OCD's website
©高橋留美子／小学館

MediaOCD announced on Friday the new round of titles that it is adding to its store as part of the Discotek Deep Dives initiative.

The titles the company has added for pre-order in April include:

MediaOCD added that quantities for Medabots: The Complete Season 2 are limited.

MediaOCD announced in January that it has started to carry distributor Discotek Media's entire back catalog (that the company specifies "to the extent that it's available") through the initiative. The company will add 20-30 Discotek titles monthly to its store for pre-order, prioritizing titles "that are getting hard to find."

Source: Press release

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