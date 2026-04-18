Anime Expo Hosts Livetune, TeddyLoid, Kazuo Maekawa, karory

The staff ofannounced on Thursday the convention will host a "JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID Powered by" event on July 4. The event will host the following musical guests:), picco, SatapanP, and

Entry is included with attendees' Anime Expo credentials and no separate ticket is required.

Staff also announced earlier this week that Anime Expo will host Kazuo Maekawa , a manga creator with more than 30 years of experience and the lead instructor at Manga Dojo Tokyo. He is known for the Miles Edgeworth: Ace Attorney and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney manga. He also leads manga workshops and programs in the U.S. and Europe.

Additionally, the event will host illustrator and game character designer karory , known for illustrating the light novel series The Case of Me, a Tutor for Noble People in a Dress .

Anime Expo will also host illustrator Yoshitaka Amano , and will host idol Yurapico as part of the ticketed "Idol Summer Escape" performance on July 4.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Last year's event had a record turnstile attendance of over 410,000 attendees from more than 65 countries.

