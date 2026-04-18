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Anime Expo Hosts Livetune, TeddyLoid, Kazuo Maekawa, karory
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Entry is included with attendees' Anime Expo credentials and no separate ticket is required.
Staff also announced earlier this week that Anime Expo will host Kazuo Maekawa, a manga creator with more than 30 years of experience and the lead instructor at Manga Dojo Tokyo. He is known for the Miles Edgeworth: Ace Attorney and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney manga. He also leads manga workshops and programs in the U.S. and Europe.
Additionally, the event will host illustrator and game character designer karory, known for illustrating the light novel series The Case of Me, a Tutor for Noble People in a Dress.
Anime Expo will also host illustrator Yoshitaka Amano, and will host idol Yurapico as part of the ticketed "Idol Summer Escape" performance on July 4.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Last year's event had a record turnstile attendance of over 410,000 attendees from more than 65 countries.