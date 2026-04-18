News
Anime Expo Hosts Livetune, TeddyLoid, Kazuo Maekawa, karory

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Con hosts "JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID Powered by DWANGO" event on July 4

ax.jfif
Image via Anime Expo's X/Twitter account
The staff of Anime Expo announced on Thursday the convention will host a "JAPAN MUSIC VOCALOID Powered by DWANGO" event on July 4. The event will host the following musical guests: Hachiōji-P, kz (Livetune), picco, SatapanP, and TeddyLoid.

Entry is included with attendees' Anime Expo credentials and no separate ticket is required.

Staff also announced earlier this week that Anime Expo will host Kazuo Maekawa, a manga creator with more than 30 years of experience and the lead instructor at Manga Dojo Tokyo. He is known for the Miles Edgeworth: Ace Attorney and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney manga. He also leads manga workshops and programs in the U.S. and Europe.

Additionally, the event will host illustrator and game character designer karory, known for illustrating the light novel series The Case of Me, a Tutor for Noble People in a Dress.

Anime Expo will also host illustrator Yoshitaka Amano, and will host idol Yurapico as part of the ticketed "Idol Summer Escape" performance on July 4.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Last year's event had a record turnstile attendance of over 410,000 attendees from more than 65 countries.

Source: Anime Expo's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives