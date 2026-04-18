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Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Game Wins BAFTA Award
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The game was nominated for seven awards including: Best Animation, Artistic Achievement, Audio Achievement, Best Music, Best Narrative, Technical Achievement, and Best Performer in a Supporting Role (Troy Baker).
Nintendo's Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Kart World games were nominated for Best Family game, but Lego Party! won the award.
Developer TearyHand Studio and publisher Kodansha Creators' Lab's And Roger received a nomination in the Games Beyond Entertainment category, but Despelote won the award.
BAFTA nominated Bandai Namco Entertainment's Elden Ring: Nightreign for Best Multiplayer game, but Arc Raiders won the award.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Best Game. The full list of winners can be found on BAFTA's website.
Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot game won multiple awards, including best game, at last year's BAFTA Games Awards.