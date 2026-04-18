Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime

Both dubs debut on Saturday

Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast and staff on Friday for the television anime of nonco 's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy ( Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi ) manga and Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke , the new television anime of Miya Kazuki 's Ascendance of a Bookworm ( Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen ) "biblia fantasy" light novel series.

Image via Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy anime's website ©nonco・講談社／「カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会」

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

The English dub forwill debut on Saturday.

The dub cast for the first episode includes:

Cast for additional voices include: Rebecca Chiara Marano , Katelyn Barr , Meg McClain , Nia Celeste , James Marler , Ricco Fajardo , Mauricio Ortiz-Segura , Drew Breedlove , Celeste Perez , Jordan Colea , Paige Guillory , Mark Allen Jr. , and Mike Jaeger .

The dub staff includes:

The anime debuted on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The series is streaming in Japan on several services including U-NEXT and d Anime Store .

Yasushi Muroya ( BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- , BLUELOCK , Fairy Tail episode director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI with Hisashi Isogawa as assistant director. Rintarō Ikeda ( Detectives These Days Are Crazy! , Insomniacs After School ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Akari Minagawa ( Shabake , The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?! ) is designing the characters.

Rock band Faulieu. is performing the opening theme song "Hatsukoi Moment" (First Love Moment), and VTuber group Asagiri Kōkō is performing the ending theme song "Pop, Snack, Junk na HUNNY."

The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©香月美夜・TO ブックス/本好きの下剋上製作委員会2026

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke

The English dub forwill debut on Saturday.

The dub stars:

The English dub staff includes:

The anime debuted on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.

Yoshiaki Iwasaki ( Kowloon Generic Romance , Hayate the Combat Butler , We Never Learn: BOKUBEN ) is directing the new series at Wit Studio , replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō . Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa ( After the Rain , The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.

Little Glee Monster performs the opening theme song "Pages." Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)