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Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Cast, Staff for Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy, Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Crunchyroll revealed the English dub cast and staff on Friday for the television anime of nonco's Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy (Kanan-sama wa Akumade Choroi) manga and Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke, the new television anime of Miya Kazuki's Ascendance of a Bookworm (Honzuki no Gekokujō - Shisho ni Naru Tame niwa Shudan o Erandeiramasen) "biblia fantasy" light novel series.The English dub for Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy will debut on Saturday.
The dub cast for the first episode includes:
- Corey Pettit as Kanan
- Bradley Gareth as Kyougi
- Cris George as Beelzebub
- Marianne Bray as Nadeko
Cast for additional voices include: Rebecca Chiara Marano, Katelyn Barr, Meg McClain, Nia Celeste, James Marler, Ricco Fajardo, Mauricio Ortiz-Segura, Drew Breedlove, Celeste Perez, Jordan Colea, Paige Guillory, Mark Allen Jr., and Mike Jaeger.
The dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Manuel Angel Aragón
- Producer: Zach Bolton
- Adaptation: Hayden Daviau
- Mixer: Neal Malley
- Engineer: Victor Acosta
The anime debuted on April 4 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 1:00 a.m. JST). The series is streaming in Japan on several services including U-NEXT and d Anime Store.
Yasushi Muroya (BASTARD!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-, BLUELOCK, Fairy Tail episode director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI with Hisashi Isogawa as assistant director. Rintarō Ikeda (Detectives These Days Are Crazy!, Insomniacs After School) is in charge of the series scripts, and Akari Minagawa (Shabake, The Perfect Prince Loves Me, the Side Character?!) is designing the characters.
Rock band Faulieu. is performing the opening theme song "Hatsukoi Moment" (First Love Moment), and VTuber group Asagiri Kōkō is performing the ending theme song "Pop, Snack, Junk na HUNNY."
The manga centers on Kanan, a demoness who has infiltrated human society as a high schooler to partake of delicious souls. She has her eyes set on one particular high school boy, but before she even gets a chance to do anything about it, she has already become his girlfriend. For Kanan, who has never been in love before, the relationship is filled with nothing but new experiences.
The English dub for Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke will debut on Saturday.
The dub stars:
- Reba Buhr as Rosemyne
- Armen Taylor as Ferdinand
- Christopher Wehkamp as Sylvester
- Sky Santacruz as Wilfried/Ella
- Allison Hill as Florencia/Brigitte
- Bill Butts as Karstedt
- Ariana Nicole George as Elvira
- Jonathon Ha as Eckhard (spelled Eckhart in the novels)
- Hunter Mccoy as Lamprecht/Hartmut
- Kieran Regan as Cornelius
- Christian La Monte as Damuel
The English dub staff includes:
- Voice Director: Julie Maddalena Kliewer
- Adaptation: Marlan Moore
- Producer: Eric P. Sherman
- Mixer: Michael Brooks
- Engineers: Kenneth Thompson, Ernie Sheesley, John Shieh
The anime debuted on April 4 on Yomiuri TV and NTV at 5:30 p.m. JST. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run.
Yoshiaki Iwasaki (Kowloon Generic Romance, Hayate the Combat Butler, We Never Learn: BOKUBEN) is directing the new series at Wit Studio, replacing the anime's three seasons director Mitsuru Hongō. Mariko Kunisawa returns to write the series scripts, and Aiko Minowa (After the Rain, The Ancient Magus' Bride in-between animation) is the new character designer. MICHIRU returns to compose the music.
Little Glee Monster performs the opening theme song "Pages." Nogizaka46 member Erika Ikuta performs the anime's ending theme song "Ima mo, Arigatō" (Even Now, I Thank You).
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)