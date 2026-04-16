Interest
Gintama & Pui Pui Molcar Open a Pop-Up Store Together
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Gintama and Pui Pui Molcar franchises announced on April 8 that they are partnering for pop-up stores in Tokyo and Osaka with acrylic stands, pins, and other merchandise. The Tokyo store will be on the sixth floor of the Magnet by Shibuya 109 venue between April 24 and May 5, and the Osaka store will be on the fourth floor of Abeno Lucbus between May 30 and June 7.
Here are the newly created illustrations that will be on the goods:
The merchandise will include acrylic stands, acrylic key chains, clear file folders, clear pouches, pins, photo cards, stickers, a tote bag, t-shirt, and car magnets. Prices range from 550 yen to 8,850 yen (about US$3.50 to US$55.60). Buyers will receive a random collaboration bromide for every 2,200 yen (about US$14) they spend.
Sources: Gintama's X/Twitter account, Pui Pui Molcar's X/Twitter account, Gintama x Pui Pui Molcar's X/Twitter account, Gintama's website, Pui Pui Molcar's website, V-Storage via sAnime! Anime!