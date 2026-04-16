Gintama & Pui Pui Molcar Open a Pop-Up Store Together

Gintoki is driving your favorite Molcar, Potato

The Gintama and Pui Pui Molcar franchises announced on April 8 that they are partnering for pop-up stores in Tokyo and Osaka with acrylic stands, pins, and other merchandise. The Tokyo store will be on the sixth floor of the Magnet by Shibuya 109 venue between April 24 and May 5, and the Osaka store will be on the fourth floor of Abeno Lucbus between May 30 and June 7.

Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

Here are the newly created illustrations that will be on the goods:

Gintoki Sakata with Potato Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会 Tōshirō Hijikata with Sushi Molcar (shrimp) Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

Shinpachi Shimura with Abbey Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会 Kamui with Teddy Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会 Shinsuke Takasugi with DJ Molcar Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

Sōgo Okita with Shiromo Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会 Kagura with Choco Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会 Kotarō Katsura with Peter Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会

The merchandise will include acrylic stands, acrylic key chains, clear file folders, clear pouches, pins, photo cards, stickers, a tote bag, t-shirt, and car magnets. Prices range from 550 yen to 8,850 yen (about US$3.50 to US$55.60). Buyers will receive a random collaboration bromide for every 2,200 yen (about US$14) they spend.

Image via x.com ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©見里朝希／PUI PUI モルカー製作委員会