The Prince of Tennis Romance Games' English-Subtitled Remasters Slated for July 30

Konami confirmed on Thursday that its remastered versions of The Prince of Tennis Sweet School Festival ♡-40 and more... ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama : Mo~tto Gakuen-sai no Ōji-sama ♡-40 and more... ) and The Prince of Tennis Doki Doki Survival eternal passion ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama : Gyu~tto! Doki Doki Survival Tie break ♡ ) games will launch with English subtitles for Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on July 30. (The English versions of the games will be download-only on all platforms.)

Konami is streaming new Japanese trailers for both games:

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The remastered games will add new visuals and other features.

The original Tennis no Ōji-sama: Mo~tto Gakuen-sai no Ōji-sama game launched on December 22, 2005 for the PlayStation 2. The game received an enhanced edition for the Nintendo DS called the ~More Sweet Edition~ in 2010. The remaster marks the 20th anniversary for the game.

The original Tennis no Ōji-sama: Doki Doki Survival Sanroku no Mystic (Mystic of the Mountain) game launched for the PlayStation 2 on December 21, 2006. Its sequel game Umibe no Secret (Secret of the Seaside) shipped one year later on January 25, 2007 for the PS2. The Gyutto! Doki Doki Survival Umi to Yama no Love Passion (Gyutto! Doki Doki Survival: Sea and Mountain Love Passion) compilation edition featuring both games launched for the Nintendo DS in June 23, 2011.

The Prince of Tennis II : RisingBeat ( Shin Tennis no Ōji-sama Rising Beat ) smartphone game ended service on August 31. The game's English version ended service in May 2022. The English version launched for iOS and Android devices in June 2021.