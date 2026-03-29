AnimeJapan 2026

AnimeJapan 2026by ANN Team,
We've made our way back to Tokyo Big Sight for another year of big surprises, huge announcements, and basketball-court-sized booths.
Read on for all the news served up hot and fresh from this year's AnimeJapan!
Prelude to AnimeJapan
I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Gets 2nd Season
From Overshadowed to Overpowered TV Anime Streams Teaser Video
News from Saturday, March 28
New Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Key Visual
Psyren TV Anime's October 2026 Premiere Listed
Blue Box Anime's Teaser Reveals New Cast, Staff, October 4 TV Premiere
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's 3rd Season 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 5 Debut
AnimeJapan 2027, 2028 to be Held in Osaka
Psyren Anime Reveals Visual, Confirms October Premiere
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed
Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Gets 2nd Season, Game Project
New Fist of the North Star Anime Reveals Opening Sequence, Kenshiro in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Game
Dandelion Anime Reveals April 16 Worldwide Netflix Debut, More Cast
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Teaser, Visual
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table TV Anime Gets Film
Inherit the Winds Original TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Additional Cast, January 2027 Premiere
Magical DoReMi Magical Girl Anime Gets Nyon Sequel Short Anime
Odekake Kozame Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Key Visual, More Cast
Kaiju Girl Caramelise TV Anime Reveals July 2026 Debut Date, Trailer, Key Visual
Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Reveals July Debut, More Cast in Video
PuniRunes Anime Gets 4th Season
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime's New Video Unveils Staff, Theme Songs
A Tale of the Secret Saint TV Anime Reveals More Cast, New Visual
Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast, July Debut
Expelled from Paradise Franchise Gets Game This Winter
Saga of Tanya the Evil II TV Anime Reveals July Debut in Video
New Magic Knight Rayearth Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, October Debut
Toaru Anbu no Item Anime Casts Hana Hishikawa
Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast Members, 2-Part Run, July 3 Debut
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Anime's '2nd Stage' Reveals 2026 Debut in Video
The Ogre's Bride Anime Premieres in July
The Villager of Level 999 Anime Reveals Opening Song Artists
One Piece Heroines Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast
One Piece TV Anime's Elbaph Arc Reveals Theme Song Artists, Cast for Loki
Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume Anime Reveals Fall Debut in Video
Tenbin Romantic Comedy Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals Opening Song
Black Torch TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July 4 Debut
New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime Reveals New Video, 1-Hour July 4 Debut
Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2's New Video Unveils October Debut
Drops of God TV Anime Reveals More Cast
'100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 3 Unveils More Cast
The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me Anime Posts Teaser
'Goodbye, Lara' Anime Unveils 1st Episode Clip, New Visual
The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Anime Reveals Special Promo Video, New Visual
Train Your Sharpshooter Skills With Saga of Tanya the Evil at AnimeJapan
Solo Leveling: Karma PC, Mobile Game's AnimeJapan Trailer Streamed
Fate/Strange Fake Anime Teases 'To Be Continued' in Video
News from Sunday, March 29
Kindergarten Wars TV Anime Reveals Spring 2027 Debut, More Cast in Video
The Eminence in Shadow - Lost Echoes Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, 2027 Opening
Re:ZERO Anime Season 4 Streams Creditless Opening Video
Romelia War Chronicle Anime Reveals More Cast, Half-Year Run
You and I Are Polar Opposites TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in July
Baki-Dou Net Anime Confirms 2nd Cours in Teaser
Let's Go Kaikigumi TV Anime Reveals July 5 Debut, More Cast in Video
The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King Anime Reveals New Promo Video
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Casts Marika Kōno
The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc Film's Main Trailer Reveals Theme Song by LiSA
Sparks of Tomorrow TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, July 5 Debut, More Cast
From Overshadowed to Overpowered TV Anime Announces More Cast
'Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!' TV Anime Reveals July Debut, More Cast
Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Film's Teaser Reveals October 16 Release Date
Suikoden Anime Announces 8 More Cast Members
Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Trailer, 6 More Cast
Tune in to the Midnight Heart Anime's 2nd Season Video Unveils New Visual
Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils More Cast Members, July Debut
20th Anniversary Sgt. Frog Film Unveils June 26 Opening, 2 New Characters
The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration Anime Reveals More Cast
Kadokawa Reveals Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi Anime Film's October 23 Opening
Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Anime Reveals October 2026 Premiere, New Cast Members
Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc's 2nd Trailer Unveils 4 New Cast Members, October Debut
Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance Film's 4th Teaser Previews New Threat
I Left My A-Rank Party Anime Spawns Game
Dr. Stone: Science Future Anime Previews Final Part's 1st Episode in Trailer
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