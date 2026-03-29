AnimeJapan 2026

by ANN Team,

We've made our way back to Tokyo Big Sight for another year of big surprises, huge announcements, and basketball-court-sized booths.

Read on for all the news served up hot and fresh from this year's AnimeJapan!

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Prelude to AnimeJapan

I Got a Cheat Skill in Another World Anime Gets 2nd Season

From Overshadowed to Overpowered TV Anime Streams Teaser Video

News from Saturday, March 28

New Ghost in the Shell Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, Key Visual

Psyren TV Anime's October 2026 Premiere Listed

Blue Box Anime's Teaser Reveals New Cast, Staff, October 4 TV Premiere

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Anime's 3rd Season 2nd Promo Video Reveals July 5 Debut

AnimeJapan 2027, 2028 to be Held in Osaka

Psyren Anime Reveals Visual, Confirms October Premiere

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 Anime's 2nd Promo Video Streamed

Sentenced to Be a Hero Anime Gets 2nd Season, Game Project

New Fist of the North Star Anime Reveals Opening Sequence, Kenshiro in Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Game

Dandelion Anime Reveals April 16 Worldwide Netflix Debut, More Cast

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Anime's 2nd Season Unveils Teaser, Visual

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table TV Anime Gets Film

Inherit the Winds Original TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Additional Cast, January 2027 Premiere

Magical DoReMi Magical Girl Anime Gets Nyon Sequel Short Anime

Odekake Kozame Anime's 2nd Season Reveals Key Visual, More Cast

Kaiju Girl Caramelise TV Anime Reveals July 2026 Debut Date, Trailer, Key Visual

Hanaori-san Still Wants to Fight in the Next Life Anime Reveals July Debut, More Cast in Video

PuniRunes Anime Gets 4th Season

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video

Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime's New Video Unveils Staff, Theme Songs

A Tale of the Secret Saint TV Anime Reveals More Cast, New Visual

Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime's Teaser Reveals More Cast, July Debut

Expelled from Paradise Franchise Gets Game This Winter

Saga of Tanya the Evil II TV Anime Reveals July Debut in Video

New Magic Knight Rayearth Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, October Debut

Toaru Anbu no Item Anime Casts Hana Hishikawa

Uchi no Otōto-domo ga Sumimasen Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals More Cast Members, 2-Part Run, July 3 Debut

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run Anime's '2nd Stage' Reveals 2026 Debut in Video

The Ogre's Bride Anime Premieres in July

The Villager of Level 999 Anime Reveals Opening Song Artists

One Piece Heroines Anime Reveals Promo Video, More Cast

One Piece TV Anime's Elbaph Arc Reveals Theme Song Artists, Cast for Loki

Tetsuryō! meet with Tetsudō Musume Anime Reveals Fall Debut in Video

Tenbin Romantic Comedy Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals Opening Song

Black Torch TV Anime Reveals More Cast, July 4 Debut

New Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Anime Reveals New Video, 1-Hour July 4 Debut

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2's New Video Unveils October Debut

Drops of God TV Anime Reveals More Cast

'100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 3 Unveils More Cast

The Final-Boss Prince is Somehow Obsessed with the Chubby Villainess: Reincarnated Me Anime Posts Teaser

'Goodbye, Lara' Anime Unveils 1st Episode Clip, New Visual

The Elusive Samurai Season 2 Anime Reveals Special Promo Video, New Visual

Train Your Sharpshooter Skills With Saga of Tanya the Evil at AnimeJapan

Solo Leveling: Karma PC, Mobile Game's AnimeJapan Trailer Streamed

Fate/Strange Fake Anime Teases 'To Be Continued' in Video

News from Sunday, March 29

Kindergarten Wars TV Anime Reveals Spring 2027 Debut, More Cast in Video

The Eminence in Shadow - Lost Echoes Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, 2027 Opening

Re:ZERO Anime Season 4 Streams Creditless Opening Video

Romelia War Chronicle Anime Reveals More Cast, Half-Year Run

You and I Are Polar Opposites TV Anime Gets 2nd Season in July

Baki-Dou Net Anime Confirms 2nd Cours in Teaser

Let's Go Kaikigumi TV Anime Reveals July 5 Debut, More Cast in Video

The Warrior Princess and the Barbaric King Anime Reveals New Promo Video

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Casts Marika Kōno

The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc Film's Main Trailer Reveals Theme Song by LiSA

Sparks of Tomorrow TV Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Songs, July 5 Debut, More Cast

From Overshadowed to Overpowered TV Anime Announces More Cast

'Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It)!' TV Anime Reveals July Debut, More Cast

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dear Friend Film's Teaser Reveals October 16 Release Date

Suikoden Anime Announces 8 More Cast Members

Farming Life in Another World 2 Anime Reveals 2nd Trailer, 6 More Cast

Tune in to the Midnight Heart Anime's 2nd Season Video Unveils New Visual

Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils More Cast Members, July Debut

20th Anniversary Sgt. Frog Film Unveils June 26 Opening, 2 New Characters

The Duke's Son Claims He Won't Love Me Yet Showers Me with Adoration Anime Reveals More Cast

Kadokawa Reveals Made in Abyss: Mezameru Shinpi Anime Film's October 23 Opening

Tougen Anki: Nikko Kegon Falls Arc Anime Reveals October 2026 Premiere, New Cast Members

Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc's 2nd Trailer Unveils 4 New Cast Members, October Debut

Rakuen Tsuihō -Expelled from Paradise- Kokoro no Resonance Film's 4th Teaser Previews New Threat

I Left My A-Rank Party Anime Spawns Game

Dr. Stone: Science Future Anime Previews Final Part's 1st Episode in Trailer

Liar Game Anime to Air for 6 Months Without Breaks

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