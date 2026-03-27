Blue Box Anime's Teaser Reveals New Cast, Staff, October 4 TV Premiere

Slow Curve unveiled a new teaser trailer and teaser visual for the second season for the anime of Kōji Miura 's Blue Box ( Ao no Hako ) manga on Saturday. The teaser reveals a new cast member, new staff, as well as the anime's October 4 television premiere date on TBS and 27 other channels. The season will also debut on Netflix in October.

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Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

Yoshino Aoyama joins the cast as Yumeka Kido.

Image courtesy of Slow Curve ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

Daisuke Sakō ( Lupin Zero ) is taking over as director for the anime from first season director Yūichirō Yano . Electric Circus also takes over as the animation studio from Telecom Animation Film . Anri Ishii takes over from Ōnoo Fujii as art director. Yumika Okazaki takes over from Yoshihiro Kasahara as editor. The rest of the main staff retain their roles from the first season.

Image via Blue Blox anime's website ©三浦糀／集英社・「アオのハコ」製作委員会

The anime's first season debuted on television in Japan in October 2024 on TBS and 28 affiliated networks. The anime streamed weekly on Netflix . The first season aired for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). The second cours premiered on Japanese television in January 2025.

The anime stars:

Yūichirō Yano ( Moyashimon , Lupin the Third: Part 5 ) directed the first season, and Yūko Kakihara ( Buddy Daddies , Cells at Work! , Chihayafuru seasons 2-3) oversaw the series scripts. Miho Tanino ( Tower of God , Blue Thermal ) designed the characters. Telecom Animation Film produced the animation, and UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS was in charge of planning and production.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally, and describes the story:

Taiki Inomata is on the boys' badminton team at sports powerhouse Eimei Junior and Senior High. He's in love with basketball player Chinatsu Kano, the older girl he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One Spring day, their relationship takes a sharp turn ... And thus begins this brand-new series of love, sports and youth!

Miura first published the story as a one-shot manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020. The magazine started the manga's serialization in April 2021. Shueisha published the manga's 24th compiled book volume on February 4, and will publish the 25th volume on May 1. Viz Media published the manga's 19th volume on February 3. The manga has more than 6.2 million copies in circulation.

Source: Press release