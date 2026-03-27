AnimeJapan 2027, 2028 to be Held in Osaka

Event to be held March 27-28, 2027 at Intex Osaka convention center

Advertisements at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday revealed that the 2027 and 2028 events will be held in Osaka. The event next year will be held at the Intex Osaka convention center on March 27-28, 2027. The notice did not state why the event is moving, but mentioned the Osaka World Expo event that was held last year.

Photo by Crystalyn Hodgkins

The notice did not mention if the event's business days will also be held in Osaka.

This will be the first time the event will be held outside of Tokyo (the event has always been held at Tokyo Big Sight except when it was held online in 2021).

AnimeJapan 2026 is being held on March 28-31. The first two days are open to the public, and the last two days are business days.

AnimeJapan 2025 reported 152,400 attendees across its two public days. That is a 15% increase from 2024's outing (which itself saw a 32% increase from 2023). Last year's number was the highest the event has reported, higher than 2018's number of 152,331. AnimeJapan reported that 1 in 10 attendees in 2025 came from overseas.

The AnimeJapan event has been held annually since 2014, and was a merger of the Tokyo International Anime Fair and Anime Contents Expo. The event was canceled in 2020 and was held online in 2021 due to the pandemic.

Source: AnimeJapan 2026 event