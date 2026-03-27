Psyren Anime Reveals Visual, Confirms October Premiere

Anime distributor REMOW unveiled a new teaser visual or the television anime adaptation of Toshiaki Iwashiro 's Psyren manga on Saturday. REMOW also confirmed the anime's October 2026 television premiere. REMOW stated that it will announce global streaming details for the anime at a later date.

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

Image courtesy of REMOW ©Toshiaki Iwashiro,Shueisha/PSYREN Secret Society

The anime will star Rikuya Yasuda as Ageha Yoshina and Mayuko Kazama as Sakurako Amamiya. Other cast members include:

Shunsuke Takeuchi as Hiryu Asaga, a high school student the same age as Ageha Yoshina and Sakurako Amamiya.

Sōma Saitō as Oboro Mochizuki, a popular actor who, despite his friendly appearance, recklessly pursues the thrill of life.

Yukihiro Nozuyama as Kabuto Kirisaki, a carefree troublemaker who loves money and girls.

Katsumi Ono ( Symphogear AXZ , Symphogear G , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V ) is directing the anime at Satelight . Shin Yoshida ( Naruto Shippūden , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's , Yu-Gi-Oh! GX ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Akira Ōkuma ( Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus ; Demon Lord, Retry! R ) is designing the characters. Composers include: Takashi Ōmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam Twilight AXIS , Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ), Tatsuhiko Saiki ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , I Parry Everything ), and Shū Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ).

REMOW describes the anime:

One day, high schooler Ageha Yoshina picks up a mysterious “red phone card” left behindin a public telephone booth. A few days later, his childhood friend and classmate, Sakurako Amamiya—whopossessed the same card—suddenly vanishes without a trace. In search of her, Agehafinds himself drawn into the rumors surrounding a nationwide string of mysteriousdisappearances, said to be the work of a secret organization known only as “ Psyren .”When he accesses the group, a deadly game begins—one that will change his fateforever.

Iwashiro serialized Psyren in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 2007-2010. Viz Media released all 16 volumes in English from 2011-2014.