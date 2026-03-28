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Dandelion Anime Reveals April 16 Worldwide Netflix Debut, More Cast
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Netflix's stage presentation at the AnimeJapan 2026 event on Saturday revealed a trailer and more cast for the anime series adaptation of Gintama manga creator Hideaki Sorachi's debut one-shot manga "Dandelion."
The event also revealed the anime will debut on April 16 worldwide. The show will have seven episodes.
Additionally, the series revealed more cast members (character name romanizations are not confirmed):
- Mamoru Miyano as Seiki Kyōkawa
- Kazuhiko Inoue as Daigorō Kyōkawa
- Kenshō Ono as Yūichi Kyōkawa
- Yūki Ono as Shinji Kyōkawa
- Tomokazu Sugita as Kikugumi squad leader (masked man)
- Shinichirō Miki as Free Isobe
- Fumihiko Tachiki as Streaked Pork Man
- Susumu Chiba as Tamesuke Naitō
- Satoshi Hino as Inuyama
- Rie Kugimiya as Misaki Kurogane's mother Asako
- Daisuke Sakaguchi as Raymond Honda (professor)
- Kikuko Inoue as Seiki's mother
- Kujira as Inomata
The cast includes the three main cast members from Gintama.The anime will star Chikahiro Kobayashi as Tetsuo Tanba, and Megumi Han as Misaki Kurogane.
Daisuke Mataga (chief animation director for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos, Grimoire of Zero) is directing the anime at NAZ. Yōsuke Suzuki (A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation) is overseeing the series scripts, Ai Asari (Sabikui Bisco) is designing the characters, and Yūki Hayashi (Haikyu!!, My Hero Academia) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Assistant Director: Atsushi Ikariya
- Prop Design: Yoshihiro Sono
- Main Animators: Norie Igawa, Momoko Kawai, Yutaka Matsuhara, Hitomi Takechi
- Art Director: Ryūsuke Shiino
- Color Design: Emiko Okada
- 3DCG Director: Kunihiko Mita
- Director of Photography: Tsubasa Takagi
- Editing: Yoshiaki Kimura
- Sound Director: Kisuke Koizumi
- Sound Production: FUTOKOROGATANA
- Sound Effects: Shota Yaso
- Animation Producer: Yasuo Suda
Kocchi no Kento will perform the theme song "Goron to Doron."
The manga first debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2002, and then Shueisha published the one-shot as part of the first volume of the Gintama manga.
The one-shot centers on Tetsuo Tanba and Misaki Kurogane, two members of the "Japan Angel Federation Sendoff Department" who search for souls who cannot pass on to the afterlife due to lingering regrets, and send them to the afterlife.
Sorachi's original "science-fiction period-drama comedy" manga Gintama began in 2003 and ended in June 2019 with over 55 million copies in circulation. The manga has inspired several television anime series with 367 total episodes, as well as three previous anime films. The latest anime series premiered in July 2018. The manga has also inspired various original video anime (OVA), event anime, two live-action films, and two live-action net spinoffs. Viz Media published the manga's first 23 volumes in English.
The most recent work is Shin-Gekijōban Gintama: Yoshiwara Daienjō (Gintama New Film Version: Yoshiwara in Flames), a compilation film for the anime, which opened on February 13. The film covers episodes 139-146 of the anime and features newly animated scenes, as well as characters who did not originally appear in the arc.
Source: AnimeJapan 2026 stage presentation