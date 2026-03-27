Hell Mode Anime Gets 2nd Season in July

Video, visual, cast announcement preview Academy arc

The official website for the television anime of writer Hamuo and illustrator Mo 's Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing ( Hell Mode - Yarikomi Suki no Gamer wa Hai Settei no Isekai de Musō Suru ) light novel series announced on Saturday that the anime will get a second season in July. The staff revealed a teaser promotional video, visual, and cast member for the anime's Academy arc.

Image via Hell Mode anime's website © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

Takahiro Sakurai will play Helmios (pictured above on right and below):

Image via Hell Mode anime's website © ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

The first season ended on Friday (effectively, Saturday).

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

The anime debuted on television on January 9 at 25:05 (effectively January 10 at 1:05 a.m.), before airing later that night on. The anime then aired on BSon January 11 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime debuted onandon January 9 at 25:35 (effectively January 10 at 1:35 a.m.). The anime then debuted streaming onandon January 12.is streaming the anime as it airs, and it is also streaming an English

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) directed the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) designed the characters. Misaki Tsuchida , Moyu Kanazaki , Junko Nakajima , Kanade Sakuma , Reiko Abe , Kaho Sawada , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka all composed the music.

The band Atarayo perform the opening theme song "Haku," and singer Kaya performs the ending theme song "Sanctuary."

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the ongoing manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020.