Hell Mode, Chained Soldier Season 2, More Anime Get English Dubs in March

Image via Hell Mode anime's website ©ハム男/アース・スター エンターテイメント/ヘルモード製作委員会

HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will stream English dubs of:

Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing debuted on television on January 9 at 25:05 (effectively January 10 at 1:05 a.m.), before airing later that night on MBS . The anime then aired on BS NTV on January 11 at 12:00 a.m.). The anime debuted on ABEMA and d Anime Store on January 9 at 25:35 (effectively January 10 at 1:35 a.m.). The anime then debuted streaming on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai on January 12.

HIDIVE streaming the anime for the winter season, and screened the North American premiere of the first episode at last year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, on December 12-14.

Masato Tamagawa ( Saint Seiya: Saintia Shō , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , The Great Cleric ) is directing the anime at Yokohama Animation Lab . Daishiro Tanimura ( Magical Destroyers ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsushima ( The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These ) is designing the characters. Misaki Tsuchida , Moyu Kanazaki , Junko Nakajima , Kanade Sakuma , Reiko Abe , Kaho Sawada , BeauDamian , and Tsugumi Tanaka are all composing the music.

The band Atarayo perform the opening theme song "Haku," and singer Kaya performs the ending theme song "Sanctuary."

Hamuo launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2019, and the story is ongoing. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the series in print in July 2020.

Tetta launched the manga on Comic Earth Star in October 2020 and the manga is ongoing.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Takahiro,Yohei Takemura /SHUEISHA, Chained Soldier Production Consortium

Chained Soldier

MBS

ABEMA

d Anime Store

HIDIVE

The second season of premiered on January 8 on, and. The show's "TV version" began streaming in Japan onon January 8, and it is also streaming on other services. A "reward version" of the show debuted on, andon January 13.is streaming the anime.

Akari Kitō is performing the opening theme song "Hikari yo, Boku ni." Kana Hanazawa is performing the first ending theme song "Cipher Cipher," arranged by Polkadot Stingray . Maaya Uchida is performing the second ending theme "LOVE LOVE Beam." Uchida voices Tenka Izumo and Kitō voices Kyōka Uzen in the series.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in January 2024, and it aired on AT-X , Tokyo MX , BS Asahi , and MBS . HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Takahiro ( Akame ga KILL! ) and Takemura ( Papa no Iu Koto o Kikinasai! manga) launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures © 猫子・NAJI 柳田/SQUARE ENIX・ドラたま製作委員会

The Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling anime debuted on AT-X on January 10 at 9:30 p.m., on Tokyo MX at 10:30 p.m., and Sun TV at 11:30 p.m. The anime then debuted on BS11 on January 11.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and screened the North American premiere at last year's Anime Frontier event in Fort Worth, TX, on December 12-14.

Yūta Takamura (chief director for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , episode director for Chihayafuru ) is directing the anime at GA-CREW and Felix Film . Nobuyoshi Arai (episode director for Banana Fish , Vinland Saga (TV 2) , Yuri!!! on Ice ) is the assistant director and Tatsuhiko Urahata ( Hi Score Girl , Haganai , Baki Hanma ) is overseeing the series scripts. Hiroyasu Oda is the monster designer, and Masahito Onoda is the character designer. Kō Ōtani ( Shakugan no Shana , Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools ) is composing the music at IMAGINE , and Tsuyoshi Takahashi is the sound director.

Sizuk performs the anime's opening theme song "Gliding Claw," while virtual singers TAO and SAK perform the ending theme song "Sky Clipper."

Nekoko began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2015. Earth Star Entertainment began publishing the story in print with art by NAJI yanagida in December 2015, and published 12 volumes. Square Enix took over publishing of the novel series, and has published volumes 13-16. Square Enix published the 17th and final volume on January 7.

RIO launched the manga adaptation in Comic Earth Star in May 2017. Earth Star Entertainment shipped the ninth compiled book volume on January 9.

Source: HIDIVE