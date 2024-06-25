×
News
HIDIVE Reveals English Dubs for Chained Soldier, My Instant Death Ability Is Overpowered, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dubs for The Dangers in My Heart, Helck continue

matoseihei
© タカヒロ・竹村洋平／集英社・魔防隊広報部

HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will release English dubs for the following winter 2024 and summer 2023 shows:

The service is streaming the following shows for the summer 2024 anime season.

The English dub for the Helck anime is ongoing.

Source: HIDIVE


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
