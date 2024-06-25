News
HIDIVE Reveals English Dubs for Chained Soldier, My Instant Death Ability Is Overpowered, Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dubs for The Dangers in My Heart, Helck continue
HIDIVE announced on Monday that it will release English dubs for the following winter 2024 and summer 2023 shows:
- The Dangers in My Heart season 2 (dub available now)
- My Instant Death Ability Is Overpowered (dub debuts on July 19)
- Chained Soldier (dub debuts on July 29)
- Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero (dub debuts on August 20)
The service is streaming the following shows for the summer 2024 anime season.
- Oshi no Ko season 2 - July 3
- I Parry Everything - July 4
- 2.5 Dimensional Seduction - July 5
- Dungeon People - July 5
- Plus-Sized Elf - July 6
The English dub for the Helck anime is ongoing.
