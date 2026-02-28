K Manga, Takumigraphics, Crossed Hearts, Manga UP! Reveal More Manga Licenses

Kodansha 's K MANGA service, Fantagraphics' Takumigraphics imprint, Crossed Hearts , and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service announced new manga licenses over the past week.

K MANGA added the following manga:

Image via K Manga © Michi Masaki, Kodansha

Title: Tell Me, Dear Butler

Creator: Michi Masaki

Release date: February 23

Summary: “If you understand, don't cheat on me, dummy.” Kikyo has been in unrequited love with her butler, Hanayanagi, since the day they met. No matter how many times she tries to get his attention, it doesn't seem to have any effect on him…? In response to overwhelmingly positive reactions from readers, this popular one-shot is finally getting its long-awaited serialization!





Image via K Manga © Jun Wakatsuki, Kodansha

Title: Promise Me the Spotlight

Creator: Jun Wakatsuki

Release date: February 24

Summary: "If you can really make me the Center...then we can get married." Meet Mizuki Natsuno, the least popular member of the nationally acclaimed idol group, Melty Strawberry. She has an eternal fan in Koichi Okuta, who is always pouring heart and soul into supporting her.Normally, a fan would never get to interact with their idol beyond the stage. But one thing led to another, and Koichi now finds himself living together with Mizuki in his own house. He vows to make her the new Center of Melty Strawberry, sparking an unconventional tag-team between a devoted fan and his idol. Together, they attempt to elevate Mizuki's career from obscurity to stardom!

The service also recently added Tsukiji Nao 's I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs and Maki Marukido 's Omega Megaera manga.

Takumigraphics has licensed:

Image via Amazon © Gengoroh Tagame, Pot Shuppan

Title: Do You Remember the South Island's POW Camp? ( Kimi yo Shiru ya Minami no Goku )

Creator: Gengoroh Tagame

Release date: (To be announced)

Summary: (translated from Amazon Japan) The war is over, but hell still awaits for those on the south island. A man offers his body for his subordinates and for his own pride, and one man's twisted yet pure love leads to tragedy.

Takumigraphics plans to release the entire 700-page manga in one book with Chip Kidd to design the book. Anne Ishii will translate the manga.









Crossed Hearts announced on Wednesday that it has licensed:

Image via Amazon © Tei Monaka, Komari Kuro, Julian Publishing

Title: All-Rounder Maid Connie Ville ( Bannō Jochū Connie Ville )

Creators: Tei Monaka (author), Komari Kuro (art)

Release date: (To be announced)

Summary: Battle strategy? Impeccable. Domestic management? Effortless. Emotional restraint? Weaponized. Connie Ville is the ultimate all-rounder maid of Halvion Castle, blessed with cheat-level abilities and burdened by a single wish to live quietly and out of the spotlight.

That dream shatters the day she learns the empire's most notorious flirt and devastatingly handsome knight, Reinhardt, is now her stepbrother.

Caught between a shamelessly meddlesome stepbrother who refuses to stay out of her affairs, a capable charismatic superior she admires, a dangerously alluring prince she deeply respects, and a mother, who is the cause of her dilemma, Connie is swept into a whirlwind of palace intrigue, covert missions, and heartaches she never planned for.

A comedic-drama Josei where the heroine commands the narrative without being defined by love!

Manga UP! Global released the following manga:

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Title: The Maid I Admire Looks Good with a Cigarette ( Akogare no Maid-san wa Tobacco ga Niau )

Creator: Eke Shimamizu

Release date: February 28

Summary: Veteran maid Hijiri is admired by her junior coworker and rookie maid, Suu.

Through Hijiri, Suu is sucked into a new world of heart-pounding moments!

A smoking-sweet romance brought to life by a cast of uniquely charming maids.