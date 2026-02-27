News
New Rilakkuma Short Anime Reveals April 4 Debut 1st Promo Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Aniplex revealed on Saturday the first promotional video for the new short anime adaptation of San-X's Rilakkuma character. The video reveals the anime will debut on April 4, and will air on TBS on Saturdays at 9:25 a.m. YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta narrates the anime, and also performs the theme song "stay with me."
Yoshimi Itazu (The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) and Yumi Kamakura (The Grimm Variations, Mashin Sōzōden Wataru) are directing the anime at Production I.G. Chiyo Morita (The Concierge anime film, Rilakkuma anime announcement video) is designing the characters, and Kōta Yokoseki (If It’s for My Daughter, I’d Even Defeat a Demon Lord), Yoshiya Ikeda (Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom VR film), and Mizuki Kanno are composing the music. Legendoor is in charge of music production, and Keiko Matsushita (The Concierge, Haikyu!! series) is the animation producer.
The Rilakkuma announcement video's staff also includes other veterans of The Concierge such as concept color designer Izumi Hirose, in-between animator Maiko Nogami, editor Junichi Uematsu, and cinematographer Hiroshi Tanaka.
San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003.
Netflix premiered the Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san) anime series in 2019, and the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure stop-motion anime series in 2022.
