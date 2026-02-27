New Rilakkuma Short Anime Reveals April 4 Debut 1st Promo Video

Aniplex revealed on Saturday the first promotional video for the new short anime adaptation of San-X 's Rilakkuma character. The video reveals the anime will debut on April 4, and will air on TBS on Saturdays at 9:25 a.m. YOASOBI vocalist Lilas Ikuta narrates the anime, and also performs the theme song "stay with me."

The Rilakkuma announcement video's staff also includes other veterans of The Concierge such as concept color designer Izumi Hirose , in-between animator Maiko Nogami , editor Junichi Uematsu , and cinematographer Hiroshi Tanaka .

San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003.

Netflix premiered the Rilakkuma and Kaoru ( Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san ) anime series in 2019, and the Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure stop-motion anime series in 2022.

Sources: Rilakukuma anime's website, Comic Natalie