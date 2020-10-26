News
Rilakkuma Returns With Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure Series on Netflix
posted on by Egan Loo
Masahito Kobayashi directs again at dwarf, TYO with Mikako Tabe reprising Kaoru
Netflix Anime Festival 2020 announced on Tuesday that San-X's "Rilakkuma" character is starring in a new stop-motion anime series titled Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure that is "coming soon."
Netflix describes the story:
The series depicts an active day of incidents and meetings that take place when Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru go play in an amusement park that is about to close.
Masahito Kobayashi is again directing the anime at dwarf studios and TYO Inc., and Takashi Sumita, Makoto Ueda, and Europe Kikaku are writing the scripts. Mikako Tabe is returning to voice Kaoru.
San-X launched the character that Aki Kondo created in 2003. Netflix premiered the earlier Rilakkuma and Kaoru (Rilakkuma to Kaoru-san) anime series in April 2019.
Source: Netflix Anime Festival 2020, press releases