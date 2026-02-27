Jun Mayuzuki's Kowloon Generic Romance Manga Ends in April

Manga inspired anime, live-action film last year

Image via Amazon © Jun Mayuzuki, Shueisha, Yen Press

This year's 13th issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that'smanga will end in its next chapter (the 108th chapter), whichwill publish in the magazine's 20th issue on April 16. The manga's 12th and final volume will ship on April 17.

Mayuzuki ( After the Rain ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in November 2019. The manga also serializes on the Tonari no Young Jump website, but is one chapter behind the magazine release. Mayuzuki had stated in March 2025 that the manga was in its final arc.

Shueisha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume in April 2025. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English and describes the story:

Welcome to Kowloon Walled City: a dystopian townscape where the people are brimming with nostalgia, and where the past, present, and future converge. Amid the hidden emotions and extraordinary daily lives of the men and women working in its confines, a tale of romance begins to unfold for real estate agent Reiko Kujirai―one that feels as familiar as Kowloon itself…

Yen Press will release the manga's 11th volume on May 26.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, along with an English dub.

A live-action film adaptation opened in theaters in Japan on August 29, after screening at the the JAPAN CUTS: Festival of New Japanese Film event in New York on July 13.