Hang Your Clothes on Yujiro Hanma's Epic Split

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Hanma would make Van Damme proud

Japanese toy brand Banpresto revealed on Wednesday a new prize for crane games: a clothes hanger based on Baki character Yujiro Hanma's iconic split. Banpresto teased the clothes hanger with the caption, “If you want to become stronger, hang me!!”

baki-clothes-hanger
Image via x.com
©板垣恵介（秋田書店）1992

baki-clothes-hanger-02
Image via bsp-prize.jp
©板垣恵介（秋田書店）1992
baki-clothes-hanger-03
Image via bsp-prize.jp
©板垣恵介（秋田書店）1992
baki-clothes-hanger-04
Image via bsp-prize.jp
©板垣恵介（秋田書店）1992

The 50-centimeter (20-inch) Yujiro Hanma splits hanger is set to appear in crane game machines this fall.

Sources: Banpresto's X/Twitter account, Banpresto's website via Dengeki Online

