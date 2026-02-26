Interest
Hang Your Clothes on Yujiro Hanma's Epic Split
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Hanma would make Van Damme proud
Japanese toy brand Banpresto revealed on Wednesday a new prize for crane games: a clothes hanger based on Baki character Yujiro Hanma's iconic split. Banpresto teased the clothes hanger with the caption, “If you want to become stronger, hang me!!”
The 50-centimeter (20-inch) Yujiro Hanma splits hanger is set to appear in crane game machines this fall.
