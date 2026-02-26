Discotek to Release 1988 Patlabor Early Days OVA Series

Image via Patlabor franchise's website © HEADGEAR

Discotek Media announced on Thursday that it has licensed the 1988 Patlabor Early Days OVA series, and will release it with both the English dub and subtitles. Discotek did not provide a release date for the anime.

Discotek also announced that it will re-release The Rose of Versailles television anime in one collection titled " Lady Oscar - The Rose of Versailles - Complete Collection" ( Discotek previously released the anime on two Blu-ray Disc releases in April and June 2021), and will also collect its releases of the five Lupin III television specials from 1994 to 1998 in the " Lupin the 3rd : TV Specials Collection 2" release, which will include galleries, liner notes, and alternate versions of Lupin III: The Secret of Twilight Gemini .

Maiden Japan previously released Patlabor Early Days as part of its "Complete Collection" Blu-ray Disc releases in 2013, 2018, and 2020, which also include the franchise 's television anime, The New Files 1990 OVA , and the three anime films.