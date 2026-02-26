Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Beginning of a New Era Anime Film to Stream 1st 5 Minutes Online

Film opens in N. American theaters on Friday with 5-minute clip streaming from February 26-March 5

Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Shinjidai no Tobira

February 26 - 8:00 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

February 27 - 2:00 a.m., 4:25 a.m.

February 28 - 6:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 11:30 p.m.

March 1 - 3:00 a.m., 5:30 a.m., 7:55 a.m.

March 2 - 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:25 p.m.

March 3 - 6:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:25 p.m.

March 5 - 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:25 p.m.

The anime will screen in North American theaters on Friday.

GAGA Corporation describes the film's story:

Jungle Pocket, known to her close friends as “Pokke,” is a free-spirited Umamusume who has proven her dominance in the freestyle racing scene. Overwhelmed by Fuji Kiseki's majestic performance at a graded Twinkle Series race, she resolves to take on the Twinkle Series herself. Shortly after joining the Umamusume training school Tracen Academy, Pokke comes under the wing of Tanabe, a veteran trainer who fostered Fuji Kiseki's talent. Together, they aspire to dominate the Triple Crown series, a set of three races that can only be attempted once in a lifetime. Awaiting them are formidable rivals of Pokke's generation, whose talents surpass even her own. There's Dantsu Flame, whose diligence and determination to win are second to none;

Manhattan Cafe, who chases the shadowy silhouette of a “friend” that only she can see;

and Agnes Tachyon, a veritable mad scientist seeking to push the very boundaries of what is possible for Umamusume. These four runners take to the track with their very pride, spirit, and souls on the line. Past the finish of their epic clash is a door waiting to be opened—one that leads to the beginning of a new era. “It doesn't matter who stands in my way! I'm gonna be the greatest!”

The film opened in Japan in May 2024. It sold 226,600 tickets and earned 354 million yen (about US$2.25 million at that time) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in its opening weekend. The film surpassed 1.4 billion yen (about US$8.7 million) at the Japanese box office in 2024.

Ken Yamamoto ( Pokémon: Hisuian Snow ) directed the anime at Cygames . Kiyoko Yoshimura ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G ) wrote the script. Tetsuya Kobari ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) was credited as scenario director and for series composition. Jun Yamazaki ( Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top ) was the character designer and chief animation director. TOHO is distributing the film.

The anime franchise includes three previous TV anime seasons, the Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top net anime, and the Umayon spinoff television anime. Uma Musume: Cinderella Gray , the franchise 's latest TV anime, premiered in April 2025 and aired for two cours (quarter of a year) with a break in between.

The Uma Musume Pretty Derby game launched in February 2021 for iOS and Android. The game was originally slated for a release in winter 2018, and was delayed in order to raise the game's quality. The game launched on PC via DMM Games in March 2021. The game launched in English for iOS and Android devices in June 2025.

