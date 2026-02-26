Kirio Fan Club TV Anime's Commercial Reveals Opening Theme Song, April 2 Premiere

The official website for the anime adaptation of Chikyu no Sakana Ponchan 's Kirio Fan Club manga began streaming a commercial on Friday, and it reveals the opening theme song and April 2 premiere. Skirt and ODD Foot Works perform the opening theme song "FANCLUB."

The anime will debut on April 2 at 12:26 a.m. JST on TBS and MBS ' Super Animeism TURBO programming block.

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©Chikyu no Osakana Ponchan, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha/ Kirio Fan Club Anime Production Committee

The anime stars:

Sō Toyama (episode director for BanG Dream! , The Apothecary Diaries , Love Live! Sunshine!! ) is directing the anime at SATELIGHT . Aya Satsuki ( A Girl & Her Guard Dog , Solo Camping for Two , Too Cute Crisis ) is both overseeing and writing the series scripts, and Nami Hayashi ( TASUKETSU -Fate of the Majority- ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

Kodansha USA Publishing will release the manga in English starting in spring 2026, and it describes the story:

What would you do if your crush had ear-splitting farts? For Aimi and Nami, the answer is to cry tears of joy for being able to pinpoint at a distance the object of their affections, Kirio, from a single toot. These are the kinds of deep, philosophical questions the two friends/rivals in romance pose to each other to prove their love for this boy who hardly seems to know they exist. That won't stop them from conducting nightly rituals to entice him into their dreams, though, or listing out what exactly they like about him, down to the very last organ. But when push comes to shove, will they choose their hilarious friendship over a shot at love?

Chikyu no Sakana Ponchan had announced on X/Twitter in September 2024 that the manga was getting both a live-action television adaptation and an anime adaptation. The live-action series debuted in April 2025.

Chikyu no Sakana Ponchan launched the manga on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's Comic Ruelle service in 2022, and ended it in August 2024. The sixth and final compiled volume shipped in September 2024. The manga had a five-chapter spinoff that ran from October 2024 through February 2025.

The manga ranked at #10 on the top 20 list for female readers in the 2025 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.