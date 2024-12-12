Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Full List of Top 2025 Manga

The 2025 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook released the full lists of top manga series on Friday.

The top 20 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. Spacewalking With You by Inuhiko Doronoda (previously revealed)

2. Girl Meets Rock! by Kuwahali (story), Tetsuo Ideuchi (art)

3. Dokudami no Hana Saku Koro by Shiho Kido

4. The Kinks by Shunji Enomoto

5. Robō no Fujii by Nabekurao

6. Kagurabachi by Takeru Hokazono

7. Rai Rai Rai by Yoshiaki

8. Kono Yo wa Tatakau Kachi ga Aru by Hatsumi Kodama

9. Cosmos by Ryūhei Tamura

9. Nezumi's First Love by Riku Ōseto

11. Sumi Nigori by Takeshi Taka

12. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End by Kanehito Yamada (story), Tsukasa Abe (art)

13. Akuta no Shinigiwa by Mariko Takeya

13. Shitsugai-ki Shitsu Chome Tanpenshū by Chome

13. Jujutsu Kaisen by Gege Akutami

16. Alice, Dokomademo by Kiko Urino

17. Before You Go Extinct by Takashi Ushiroyato (story), Kanato Abiko (art)

17. Sahashi-kun no Ayakashi Biyori by Nizō Miura

17. Superstar o Utatte by Kei Usuba

17. Leteitenite by Tetsu Kayama





The top 20 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Tamaki & Amane by Fumi Yoshinaga (previously revealed)

2. Koi toka Yume toka ten ten ten by Naminami Serata

3. Ball and Chain by Q-ta Minami

4. Jaa, Anta ga Tsukuttemiro yo by Natsuko Taniguchi

5. Fall in Love, You False Angels by Koko Uzuki

6. Fami-res Iko. by Yama Wayama

7. Through Romance by Umeko Fuyuno

7. Toppū to Beat Karuho Shiina

9. Sen-ba no Hito by Marina Lisa Komiya

10. Kirio Fanclub by Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana

11. Sasada wa Tomodachi by Stunning Sawamura

12. Suzuki-kun no Teineina Seikatsu by Yuki Fujimoto

13. After Märchen by Ikuno Tajima

14. Itsuka Shinunara E o Utte kara by Parari

14. Re-Living My Life with a Boyfriend Who Doesn't Remember Me by Eiko Mutsuhana (original story), Gin Shirakawa (art), Yugiri Aika (original character design)

14. Roaming by Mariko Tamaki (story), Jillian Tamaki (art), Mizuhito Kanehara (translation)

17. Ohitori-sama ni wa Naremashita node. Konyakusha Hōchi-chū! by Yahiro Arase (original story), Jun Hareta (art)

18. Yojōhan no Ibara-hime by Zakuri Satō (story), Mutsumi Yoshida (art)

19. Spring Storm and Monster by Mitsubachi Miyuki

19. Hoshikuzu no Ōji-sama by Kurese Kayahara

Ōhashi Hirai 's Diamond no Kōzai manga topped the list for male readers, and Kogani Ōshiro 's Umibe no Stove: Ōshiro Kogani Tanpenshū manga topped the list for female leaders last year.

Among the top 10 on the list for male readers, Spacewalking With You , Girl Meets Rock! , Kagurabachi , Cosmos , and Nezumi's First Love are all available in English from various publishers. Among the top 10 on the list for female readers, Tamaki & Amane and Fall in Love, You False Angels are available in English from various publishers.

Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! guidebook