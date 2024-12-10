News
Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Top 2025 Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The top manga on the list for male readers is Inuhiko Doronada's Spacewalking With You (Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni). Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:
Kobayashi just can't focus—not on studying, not on work—and the adults in his life think he's in danger of becoming a worthless dropout. Then, one day, a strange new presence arrives in his class: an energetic and naïve kid named Uno. Kobayashi saves Uno from getting scammed, and that close encounter launches a new friendship. Uno's definitely a space cadet, but Kobayashi can't help admiring the way he floats through life, and before he knows it, he might start feeling his feet lift off the ground, too…
The manga launched on Kodansha's &Sofa manga website in June 2023. Kodansha released the manga's third compiled book volume on October 22. The manga won the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in April earlier this year.The top manga on the list for female readers is Fumi Yoshinaga's Tamaki & Amane (Tamaki to Amane). Yen Press licensed the manga and describes the story:
Family, romance, friendship—endless relationships tether us to the people we love. From the Edo period to modern-day Japan, the postwar era to the seventies, Tamaki and Amane's fates intertwine time and time again.
Yoshinaga launched the manga in Shueisha's Cocohana magazine in November 2022, with an omnibus serialization. The manga ended in July 2023. Shueisha published the manga's one volume in October 2023.
Source: Comic Natalie
