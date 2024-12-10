Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Top 2025 Manga

© Inuhiko Doronoda, Kodansha

Kono Manga ga Sugoi!

The 2025 edition of's(This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced on Wednesday the #1 manga on its lists of the top manga series. The full guidebook, featuring the full top 20 lists, will release on Friday.

The top manga on the list for male readers is Inuhiko Doronada's Spacewalking With You ( Kimi to Uchū o Aruku Tame ni ). Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Kobayashi just can't focus—not on studying, not on work—and the adults in his life think he's in danger of becoming a worthless dropout. Then, one day, a strange new presence arrives in his class: an energetic and naïve kid named Uno. Kobayashi saves Uno from getting scammed, and that close encounter launches a new friendship. Uno's definitely a space cadet, but Kobayashi can't help admiring the way he floats through life, and before he knows it, he might start feeling his feet lift off the ground, too…

The manga launched on Kodansha 's &Sofa manga website in June 2023. Kodansha released the manga's third compiled book volume on October 22. The manga won the 17th Manga Taisho Awards in April earlier this year.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Tamaki & Amane

Family, romance, friendship—endless relationships tether us to the people we love. From the Edo period to modern-day Japan, the postwar era to the seventies, Tamaki and Amane's fates intertwine time and time again.

The top manga on the list for female readers is's). licensed the manga and describes the story:

Yoshinaga launched the manga in Shueisha 's Cocohana magazine in November 2022, with an omnibus serialization. The manga ended in July 2023. Shueisha published the manga's one volume in October 2023.



Source: Comic Natalie