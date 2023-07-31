Fumi Yoshinaga's Tamaki to Amane Manga Ends

Image via Cocohana magazine's website © Fumi Yoshinaga, Shueisha

Tamaki to Amane

The September issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's(Tamaki and Amane) manga on Friday. The magazine also teased that a new manga by Yoshinaga will start serialization in 2024.

The manga about the "different shapes that love takes" launched in Cocohana in November 2022, with an omnibus serialization. Shueisha will publish a compiled book volume of the manga on October 23.

Yoshinaga ( Antique Bakery , All My Darling Daughters ) launched the Ōoku: The Inner Chambers manga in Hakusensha 's Melody magazine in 2004, and ended it in December 2020. Hakusensha published the manga's 19th and final volume in February 2021, and Viz Media published the final volume in English in March 2022. The manga won the 2009 James Tiptree, Jr. Award, and won the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2009. Its other honors include the 1st anan Manga Prize, the 56th Shogakukan Manga Prize in the shōjo division, the 5th Sense of Gender Prize's Special Award, and most recently, the Grand Prize in the 42nd Nihon SF Taishō Awards in February 2022.

The manga inspired a live-action film adaptation in 2010, a live-action television series titled Ōoku: Arikoto・Iemitsu Hen in October 2012, and a second live-action film titled Ōoku: Eien - Emonnosuke・Tsunayoshi Hen in December of the same year. A new live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on NHK on January 10, and the second season will premiere this fall.

The manga inspired an anime that premiered on Netflix on June 29.

Yoshinaga launched the What Did You Eat Yesterday? ( Kinō Nani Tabeta? ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 2007, and Kodansha released the 21st compiled book volume on May 23. Kodansha USA Publishing released the 20th compiled book volume in English on July 25.

The series was nominated for the first Manga Taisho Awards (Cartoon Grand Prize) in 2008, and received a jury recommendation in the 13th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2009. The manga also ranked on the "Book of the Year" list from Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci in 2014 and 2016. The manga was nominated for the General Manga category in the 43rd Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2019.

The manga received a live-action television series adaptation, which premiered in April 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. It won the My Best TV Award at the 57th annual Galaxy Awards in March 2020. The live-action adaptation's second season will premiere in October.

The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation, which premiered in Japan in November 2021.