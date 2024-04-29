Satoshi Shiki's Akuma Kōjo Manga Ends on May 24

© Biyori Harunohi, Satoshi Shiki, Kodansha

Akuma Kōjo

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that's) manga, the adaptation of's original story, will end in the magazine's next issue on May 24.

The manga centers on a demon girl who constantly dreams of a world full of light in a modern world with schools, trains, buses, friends, family, movies, and books. At the end of the dream she finds herself in a white room, before being engulfed by darkness and waking up again. She yearned so much for that world of light that when a summoning circle appears before her, she steps into it, and awakens into the body of a baby within a holy kingdom.

Shiki launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in May 2022. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2023, and the third and final volume will ship on August 7.

Harunohi serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015, followed by a sequel that began in 2016 and ended in 2019. Kodansha released the sequel novels' first volume with illustrations by Geso Umiu in June 2022. The fourth volume's release will be on May 31.

Shiki recently launched the Casshern R manga, the adaptation of Tatsunoko Production 's Shinzō Ningen Casshan original television anime, in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Champion RED magazine on September 19. Chabo Higurashi is writing the manga's script.

Shiki ( XBlade , XBlade Cross , Daphne in the Brilliant Blue ) ended the Attack on Titan: Before the Fall manga in March 2019.

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing Shiki's The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru ( Dororo to Hyakkimaru -den ) remake manga of Osamu Tezuka 's Dororo manga in English. Shiki launched the manga in Monthly Champion RED magazine in October 2018.