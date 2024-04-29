'Tsuma, Shōgakusei ni Naru.' Spinoff Manga Ends on May 10

Hatsukoi Aite no Kimi wa Dare? manga launched on March 22

Image via Weekly Manga Times © Yayū Murata, 2024 HOUBUNSHA Co.,Ltd

Hatsukoi Aite no Kimi wa Dare?

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that(Who Are You, My First Love?),'s spinoff manga of his(If my wife becomes an elementary school student.) manga, will end in the magazine's next issue on May 10.

The manga launched in Weekly Manga Times on March 22. The story of the spinoff follows high-school student Takeru who, while in elementary school, became interested in his classmate Marika, the reincarnated wife of the series, who has matured recently.

© Hobunsha, Yayū Murata

The original series is inspiring an anime, which debuts in 2024.

Noriyuki Abe ( Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach , Flame of Recca ) is directing the anime at St.Signpost . Sawako Hirabayashi ( Wolf Girl & Black Prince , Delicious Party♡Precure ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Narihito Sekikawa is designing the characters.

The manga centers on Keisuke Niijima, a man who remains brokenhearted 10 years after his wife Takae passed away. But one day, an elementary school girl comes to his house and says that she is Takae, reincarnated as a different girl. Now Keisuke is trying to make up for lost time, while Takae struggles as a grade schooler with the mind of a woman in her 40s, trying create situations where she can meet Keisuke.

Murata published a one-shot version of the manga in Weekly Manga Times in April 2018, before beginning serialization of it in July that same year. The manga ended in December 2022, and Hobunsha published the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume in March 2023.

The manga already inspired a live-action series that aired from January to March 2022.

