Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation Code Fairy Manga Ends on May 24

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Thursday that Shūei Takagi'smanga — the adaptation of Bandai's game of the same title for5 and4 — will end in the magazine's next issue on May 24.

Takagi launched the manga in December 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2022, and the third volume on September 26.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Code Fairy game launched digitally in November 2021 with the first and second volumes, and the third volume in December 2021. Each volume contains five episodes.

The single-player action game is based on the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game. Masayoshi Tanaka ( your name. , DARLING in the FRANXX ) designed the characters. Kyoshi Takigawa ( Gundam Breaker Battlogue ) handled mechanical design . Toshikazu Yoshizawa was in charge of directing, producing, and storyboarding.

The Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game launched for PS5 in January and for PS4 in October 2019.

