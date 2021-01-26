Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 Game Launches for PS5 on January 28

PS5 version uses DualSense controller to imitate weapon firing

Sony announced on its U.S. PlayStation Blog on Friday that Bandai Namco Entertainment America will release the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 game for the PlayStation 5 on Thursday.

The PS5 version will utilize features of the console's DualSense controller to imitate the sensation of firing a weapon. Adaptive triggers will reproduce resistance and pressure, and the game will provide audio feedback for weapon fire and haptic feedback for projectile impact. The game will also have faster load times. Players can transfer save data from the PlayStation 4 version to the PS5 game.

The game will also receive an update on Thursday with a new Military Base map and English voiceover options.

The game launched for the PlayStation 4 digitally in October 2019. The game is free to play.

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation 2 is a sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation and Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Next games. Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 builds on the critically acclaimed land-based combat of its predecessor and takes the 6v6 action up a notch with all-new space-based battles. Infantry battles add a new dimension to the in-game combat, giving pilots the ability to take part in the fight alongside mechas, placing bombs in enemy bases or requesting support fire to help decide the outcome of the battle. Additionally, customizable Mobile Suits offer players the opportunity to enhance their favorite mecha through Development Points earned in battle.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game on the PS4 in Japan in July 2018.

Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation was the first free-to-play game for the Gundam franchise . In the game, four to six players could join either the Earth Federation or Zeon Forces to play against each other. Players could not only pilot the giant Mobile Suits of the Gundam world, but could also attack enemies in vehicles or even on foot. The game launched in Japan for the PlayStation 3 in June 2012, and ceased operations in July 2017. A sequel game titled Mobile Suit Gundam : Battle Operation Next debuted for the PS4 and PS3 in August 2015, and ceased operations in March 2019.

Source: Official U.S. PlayStation Blog



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.