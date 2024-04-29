Tekken 8 Game Reveals DLC Character Lidia Sobieski in Season 1 Trailer

Also revealed: photo mode, story update, balance updates

Bandai Namco Entertainment of America announced in a new trailer for the Tekken 8 game that Lidia Sobieski will be the second DLC character, along with a roadmap of season 1 that includes a photo mode, story update, and gameplay balance updates.

The updates to balance gameplay will come in spring, the photo mode and new "Seaside Resort" stage will be added in summer, and the story will be updated in autumn. The autumn update also teases a "Ghost vs Ghost" mode along with "Online Practice."

Eddy Gordo was added to the game on April 4 as the first DLC character. The character first debuted in Tekken 3 . The character was available earlier on April 1 for those who purchased the Deluxe Edition or Ultimate Edition of the game.

Image via Tekken's Twitter account © Bandai Namco Entertainment

Tekken 8

launched for5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC viaon January 26. The game featured 32 characters at launch. The game crossed 2 million copies in sales worldwide in February.

The story of the newest entry, Tekken 8 , takes place nearly six years after Tekken 7 . The Guinness World Records recognize the Tekken franchise as having the longest running narrative in video game history.

Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Bryan, Azucena, Claudio, Raven, Devil Jin, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, Steve, Dragunov, Feng, Yoshimitsu, Shaheen, Kuma, Panda, Zafina, and Lee Chaolan are all playable characters.

The game added a Tekken shop with free and paid additional content after launch. DLC characters will also have their stories expanded in a story mode. The game added the Tekken World Tour in the third update in April. The shop will receive one to two updates per month, with the UNIQLO UT x Tekken pack being the first free content for players. The story mode will be added for the additional characters sometime in the summer, showing how the characters were involved with the game's main story. The stories will be explored in free expansions for the main story rather than individual character episodes.

The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.

Source: Bandai Namco America's YouTube channel via Gematsu





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.