Seven Seas Licenses The Barbarian's Bride, My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files, 2 More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it has licensed Noriaki Kotoba 's The Barbarian's Bride , Natsumi Ito 's My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files , Mizuki Hoshino 's Tiger & Dragon , and Sachiko Orihara 's Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru manga all for an October 2024 print release window. The Barbarian's Bride , Tiger and Dragon , and Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru will also be available in ebook editions. Seven Seas also licensed MOSCARETO and Zec's The New Recruit Korean boys-love webtoon/ manhwa for an October 2024 launch.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

The Barbarian's Bride

Noriaki Kotoba

Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand...in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1)Summary:

Kotoba launched the series in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in January 2021. Kodansha shipped the seventh compiled book volume on February 8.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files

Natsumi Ito

Hoshino Mitsuko is a determined and hard-working woman living in the 1930s, where career women are a rarity and looked down upon. Despite rampant sexism and pressure to “stay home,” she's determined to prove herself as a successful detective no matter what. One day, she's approached by the handsome waiter Yoshida Saku, who presents Mitsuko with her very first solo case. Together, the two work closely to solve the mystery, and Mitsuko finds Saku quite capable—but very curious—and takes him on as her new assistant. Can this duo tackle cases and the turbulent atmosphere of the Showa era?

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1)Summary:

Ito launched the series in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine in May 2021. Futabasha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on March 28.

Azuki licensed the series for digital distribution in July 2022.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Tiger & Dragon

Mizuki Hoshino

When Konomi was five years old, her best friend and neighbor Kagetora moved away. After ten years with no communication, Konomi decides it's time to finally move on from her childhood crush. Luckily, with her other childhood friend Tatsuomi waiting in the wings, it looks like romance is right around the corner. That is, until Kagetora suddenly reappears, and Konomi's love life is thrown into chaos!

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1)Summary:

Hoshino launched the series in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in February 2022. Shueisha shipped the fourth and final compiled volume in April 2023.

Image courtesy of Seven Seas

Nakamura-san, the Uninvited Gyaru

Sachiko Orihara

Akiyama and Nakamura-san are polar opposites. As an easily flustered otaku , Akiyama can't even imagine a world where an outgoing, flashy gal like Nakamura wants anything to do with him. But after she saves his life, she demands something unbelievable—to live with him! Proud, bold, and unafraid to show off her body, Nakamura is the perfect image of a gyaru. Except, the moment she's apart from Akiyama, she becomes a flustered, blushing mess. Discover what sweetness lies beneath the surface in this odd couple rom-com

Title:Creator(s):Release date: October 2024 (volume 1)Summary:

Orihara launched the series on Futabansha's Web Comic Action platform in September 2022. Futabansha shipped the third compiled book volume on February 8.

Source: Press release