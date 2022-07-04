Azuki Releases 'Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer!,' More Manga in August 2022

Company also releases My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files manga in August, Invisible Parade anthology

KiraKira Media Inc.'s new digital manga service Azuki announced at its panel at Anime Expo on Monday that it has licensed three new manga, including an anthology from indie publisher Glacier Bay Books. The company will release following titles digitally in English in August:

Title: Turning the Tables on the Seatmate Killer! ( Tonari no Seki ni Natta Bishōjo ga Horesaseyō to Karakattekuru ga Itsunomanika Kaeriuchi ni Shiteita )

Authors: Bachi Miyako (manga), Aresanzui (original work), Mizore Saba (original character design)

Summary: Yuuki Narito's new seatmate Yui Takatsuki is the notorious “Seatmate Killer,” who strings guys along before breaking their hearts. But Yuuki's so clueless he might be immune to her charms! And so begins a fierce competition between two seatmates in this hilarious rom-com.

Azuki will release new chapters of the manga every week, and later release new simulpub chapters the same day as Japan.

The manga is based on Aresanzui's light novel of the same name, and Futabasha is publishing the ongoing manga adaptation in Japan. The manga will be exclusively available in English on the Azuki website and apps. Tentai Books publishes the light novels in English.



Title: My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files ( Kimi wa Nazotoki no Ma Cherie )

Authors: Natsumi Ito

Summary: Mitsuko is Japan's first female detective in the turbulent 1920s! When a handsome college student shows up with a new case, he ends up assigned as her new assistant. Join Mitsuko and Saku as they solve cases, explore the changing cultural landscape of early Showa-era Japan, and maybe grow a little closer along the way in this fashionable mystery series.

Azuki will release new chapters of My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files every week, and later release new simulpub chapters the same day as Japan.

Futabasha publishes the ongoing manga in Japan. Azuki is translating the manga, which will be exclusively available on its platform.



Azuki has begun releasing the following manga on its website and apps:

Title: Invisible Parade

Authors: MISSISSIPPI

Summary: Invisible Parade collects 13 stories both recent and from over a decade ago. This is the definitive collection of Kyoto-based painter and comic artist MISSISSIPPI's comics work.

The anthology collects manga by painter and independent comic artist MISSISSIPPI. Glacier Bay Books published the anthology in English in print. Azuki's website and apps are hosting the first few chapters, and will add the remaining chapters in the next few weeks.



Azuki launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch.

Free users are able to access select chapters with advertisements. There is also a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that allows subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads are available on each chapter for registered user discussion.

Source: Press release