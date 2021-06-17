News
Digital Manga Service Azuki Launches on June 28
posted on by Alex Mateo
KiraKira Media Inc. announced the new digital manga service Azuki that will launch on June 28 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service will offer simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Azuki's first partnership is with Kodansha USA, and the service is offering titles from the publisher's catalog.
Free users will be able to access select chapters with advertisements. There will also be a subscription available to customers for US$4.99 that will allow subscribers to read manga without ads. Comment threads will be available on each chapter for registered user discussion.
The full list of titles that will be available on Azuki at launch include:
- A Sign of Affection
- Ace of the Diamond
- Again!!
- Aho Girl
- Air Gear
- Ajin - Demi-Human
- Alicia's Diet Quest
- ALIVE
- All Out!!
- All-Rounder Meguru
- Ao-chan Can't Study!
- Aoba-kun's Confessions
- APOSIMZ
- Are You Lost?
- Arisa
- As Gods Will The Second Series
- ASHIDAKA -The Iron Hero-
- Atsumori-kun's Bride-to-be
- Attack on Titan
- Attack on Titan Anthology
- Attack on Titan: Before the Fall
- Attack on Titan: Junior High
- Ayanashi
- Basilisk
- Battle Angel Alita
- Battle Angel Alita: Last Order
- Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle
- Beauty Bunny
- Beware the Kamiki Brothers!
- Black Panther and Sweet 16
- BLAME!
- BLAME! Academy and So On
- Bloody Monday
- Boarding School Juliet
- Cage of Eden
- Can I Kiss You Every Day?
- Can You Just Die, My Darling?
- Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card
- Cells at Work!
- Chi's Sweet Home
- Chihayafuru
- Clockwork Planet
- Complex Age
- COPPELION
- DAYS
- DEATHTOPIA
- Defying Kurosaki-kun
- Descending Stories
- Devils' Line
- Domestic Girlfriend
- Drifting Dragons
- Drowning Love
- EDENS ZERO
- Elegant Yokai Apartment Life
- Fairy Girls
- Fairy Tail
- Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest
- Fairy Tail: Blue Mistral
- Fairy Tail City Hero
- Fairy Tail: Ice Trail
- Fairy Tail S
- Fire Force
- Flowers of Evil
- Flying Witch
- Fort of Apocalypse
- FukuFuku: Kitten Tales
- Full-Time Wife Escapist
- Fuuka
- Gakuen Prince
- Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
- Giant Killing
- Gleipnir
- Golosseum
- Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated!
- Grand Blue Dreaming
- Happiness
- Heroic Legend of Arslan
- Hotaru's Way
- House of the sun.
- Hozuki's Coolheadedness
- I Am Here!
- I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die
- I'm in Love and It's the End of the World
- I'm Standing on a Million Lives
- In/Spectre
- Interviews with Monster Girls
- Inuyashiki
- Kakafukaka
- Kakushigoto: My Dad's Secret Ambition
- Kami Kami Kaeshi
- Karate Heat
- Kasane
- Kira-kun Today
- Kiss for Real
- Kiss Him, Not Me
- Kiss Me at the Stroke of Midnight
- Kitchen Princess
- Knights of Sidonia
- Kokkoku: Moment by Moment
- Land of the Lustrous
- LDK
- Let's Dance a Waltz
- Love and Lies
- Love Hina
- Love in Focus
- Love Massage: Melting Beauty Treatment
- Magatsuki
- Magical Sempai
- Manga Dogs
- Mardock Scramble
- Missions of Love
- My Boss's Kitten
- My Boy in Blue
- My Boyfriend in Orange
- My Little Monster
- My Sweet Girl
- My Wife is Wagatsuma-san
- Mysterious Girlfriend X
- Negima!
- Nekogahara
- Nodame Cantabile
- Noragami
- O Maidens in Your Savage Season
- Our Fake Marriage
- Our Precious Conversations
- Parasyte
- Peach Girl
- Peach Heaven
- Pitch-Black Ten
- Prince in His Dark Days
- Princess Jellyfish
- Princess Resurrection
- Pumpkin Scissors
- Rave Master
- Real Account
- Real Girl
- Sankarea
- Say "I love you".
- Sayonara Zetsubō Sensei
- School Rumble
- Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse
- Shangri-La Frontier
- Sherlock Bones
- Shojo Fight
- Shugo Chara!
- Shugo Chara-chan!
- Silent Voice
- Smile Down the Runway
- Space Brothers
- Spoof on Titan
- Springtime with Ninjas
- Starving Anonymous
- Suzuka
- Sweetness and Lightning
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- That Wolf-Boy is Mine!
- The Ghost in the Shell: The Human Algorithm
- The Knight Cartoonist and Her Orc Editor
- The Quintessential Quintuplets
- To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts
- To Your Eternity
- Tokyo Revengers
- Tokyo Tarareba Girls
- Toppu GP
- Tsuredure Children
- Until Your Bones Rot
- UQ Holder!
- Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty
- Walls Between Us
- Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse
- Wave, Listen to Me!
- Welcome to the Ballroom
- Yagyu Ninja Scrolls
- Yamada-kun and Seven Witches
- Your Lie in April
- Yozakura Quartet
Press release