The Case Book of Arne Anime Posts New Video, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Game Magazine's The Case Book of Arne ( Arne no Jiken-bo ) mystery game unveiled the second promotional video and second key visual for the anime on Wednesday.

The anime premiered on January 6 on NTV and other channels at 25:29 JST (effectively, January 7 at 1:29 a.m. JST). It then ran on BS NTV and AT-X on January 7. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The anime stars:

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK , and is also co-writing the anime with Murasaki , who is in charge of the game's scenario and production. Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede , A Condition Called Love , Betrothed to My Sister's Ex ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Singer Sou performs the anime's opening theme song "Q.E.D." and singer-songwriter Watashi Kobayashi performs the ending theme song "Ningyō no Machi" (Doll Town). Takeaki Wada , the composer of the original game's theme song, arranged the ending song.

Game production team Harumurasaki created the game, and it launched on Game Magazine's website in November 2017.

The game's story centers on the unlikely tandem of vampire detective Arne Neuntöte and Lynn Reinweiss, the daughter of a noble family who loves vampires. Together, they solve bloodly murder cases.

Soraho Ina , who previously drew a manga for the game, launched a manga adaptation of the anime's episodes titled The Case Book of Arne : Memory of Blood on Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl website on Janaury 7.

Ina launched the game's manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2018 . Kadokawa published four compiled book volumes of the manga.

