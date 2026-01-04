The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Anime Gets 2nd Season

1st season debuted in April 2025

The GA FES 2026 livestream on Sunday announced the second season for the television anime of author Sakaku Hishikawa and illustrator Daburyu 's The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows ( Isshun de Chiryō Shiteita no ni Yakutatazu to Tsuihō Sareta Tensai Chiyushi, Yami Healer to Shite Tanoshiku Ikiru ) light novel series The announcement feature a promotional video and a new visual:

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Sakaku Hishikawa - SB Creative Corp. /Yamihealer Partners

Image courtesy of Shochiku ©Sakaku Hishikawa - SB Creative Corp. /Yamihealer Partners

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on April 3. Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired, and is also streaming its English dub .

The anime stars:

Joe Yoshizaki ( Chiikawa , Kiyoneko ) directed the first anime season at Makaria Inc. Taika Miyagi was the scriptwriter, and Denpūōgi and Yoshihiro Sawada were the character designers. Hiroshi Gouroku is the art director, and Harumi Fuuki composed the music. Moe Kawada was the color designer, Kōhei Tanada was the director of photography, and Hiroto Morishita was the sound director.

J-Novel Club is releasing the novel series and Ten Jūnoichi 's manga adaptation in English, and it describes the story:

Life hasn't been kind to Zenos. He was born in the slums, and his dirt-poor background has denied him almost every opportunity. After an encounter with a healer, he throws himself into studying to become one and finally catches a break when an adventurer invites Zenos into his party. Zenos is thrilled—so thrilled, in fact, that he's willing to put up with his teammates treating him like garbage. They fail to appreciate his talents and ultimately kick him to the curb, claiming he's outlived his usefulness to them.

Now bereft of money and out of options, Zenos decides to put his self-taught skills to use elsewhere and opens an underground clinic. Word quickly spreads about the brilliant healer working incredible magic in the city's shadowy underbelly. Even the royal palace is taking notice...

Can Zenos buck the odds and carve out a life for himself in a world that's done nothing but spit in his face? And can he save the lives of the patients who wind up on his doorstep in the process?

Hishikawa began the story on the Shōsetsu ni Narō website, and the GA Bunko imprint publishes the novels in print in Japan. The novels have eight volumes published and the manga has five volumes published. The story also has a webtoon adaptation from GA Comic that launched in summer 2024.

Source: Press release