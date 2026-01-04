Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky TV Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, July Debut

The GA FES 2026 livestream on Sunday unveiled the teaser promotional video, first key visual, main cast, staff, and July premiere for the television anime of Nanigashi Shima and raemz 's Love Unseen Beneath the Clear Night Sky ( Tōmei na Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita. ) novel.

The anime stars:

Miyu Irino as Kakeru Sorano, a shy college freshman who avoids social interaction

as Kakeru Sorano, a shy college freshman who avoids social interaction Saori Hayami as Koharu Fuyutsuki, a blind girl who remains upbeat and positive no matter the challenge.

as Koharu Fuyutsuki, a blind girl who remains upbeat and positive no matter the challenge. Konomi Kohara as Yūko Hayase, meets Koharu at the entrance ceremony and quickly becomes close to her.

as Yūko Hayase, meets Koharu at the entrance ceremony and quickly becomes close to her. Yōhei Azakami as Ushio Narumi, Kakeru's roommate

Joe Yoshizaki ( The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- second season) is directing the anime at MAKARIA . Yūko Kakihara ( Aikatsu Stars! , Blue Box , 2022 & 2024 Urusei Yatsura ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yoshihiro Sawada ( The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows ) and Yūzuki Ishii are designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

Shochiku describes the anime:

One spring night, Kakeru Sorano, a university freshman, is dragged by his dormmate Narumi to a welcome party. There, he meets Koharu Fuyutsuki, a blind girl who laughs often and speaks of her dreams; she's practically the polar opposite of him.

From the moment he picks up her white cane after class, the distance between them begins to shrink. “I want to see fireworks,” she says one day. Those words carry a light that Kakeru gazes at directly for the first time.

A girl who cannot see and a boy who has shut himself off—this is a delicate love story woven by two people searching for light.

Image via Amazon © Nanigashi Shima, SB Creative, Yen Press

The novel also inspired a live-action series that premiered on December 11 on MBS ' Drama Tokku programming block, as well as on tvk, Chiba TV , and TV Saitama .

Shima released the novel in August 2023, with illustrations by raemz . Yen Press released the novel in English in January 2025. Shima released a sequel novel titled Gokusai no Yoru ni Kakeru Kimi to, Me ni Mienai Koi wo Shita (Love Unseen Beneath a Colorful Night Sky) in August 2024. hat. launched a manga adaptation of the first novel on Square Enix 's Manga UP! website in August 2024. Square Enix published the manga's first volume in July 2025.

The novel ranked #3 in the Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! 2024 guidebook's overall category, and it won the grand prize in the 15th GA Bunko Prize competition.

Shima and raemz have also worked together on the Yoru ga Aketara Asa ga Kuru novel, which released in August 2024, as well as a spinoff novel to that titled Asa ga Kuru Made Yoru wa Matsu , which released in March 2025 earlier this year.





Source: Press release