The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Season 2 Debuts on April 3

New season's key visual also revealed

The GA FES 2026 livestream on Sunday revealed the key visual and April 3 premiere for the second season of the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series. Character designer Takayuki Noguchi drew the the anime's key visual:

The anime' second season will premiere on April 3 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EDT), and on BS NTV on April 4 at 24:00 JST (effectively, April 5 at 12 midnight JST).

Image via The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime's website © 佐伯さん・SBクリエイティブ／アニメ「お隣の天使様」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Chihiro Kumano ( The Mononoke Lecture Logs of Chuzenji-sensei ) is directing the second season at project No.9 , taking over from Li Hua Wang . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is back in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is again adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is returning to compose the music.

The first season premiered on Tokyo MX in January 2023. The series also aired on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) supervised the first season at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) directed the season.

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation by Suzu Yūki launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga.